Flames could be seen for miles around this massive fire at the Port Coquitlam rail yard tonight after a train struck a fuel truck on the tracks. (@seanlocations/Twitter)

VIDEO: Fuel truck and train collide in Port Coquitlam causing massive fire

More emergency crews are still arriving on scene of a massive fire at the PoCo rail yard.

Reports are coming in that a semi-trailer truck carrying ethanol has been struck by a train in or near the rail yard in Port Coquitlam – causing a massive explosion and fire around 6:30 this evening.

Emergency crews are just arriving and huge flames can be seen from miles away.

And as crews are still rolling into the scene and more teams from neighbouring communities have been put on standby, there are added reports that there is also a small building on fire, hydro lines and poles ablaze, and fuel spilled on the ground that has shooting off flames.

A makeshift command centre has been set up nearby at the Gold’s Gym and paramedics are being directed there to help with patients – unclear how many at this time.

CP Police and a CP Hazmat team have also been dispatched, with reports the hazmat team is about an hour away. There are initial reports a couple of their locomotives were involved in the collision with the semi.

Emergency crews are also looking into reports of a missing CP Rail employee, trying to verify this claim.

More video from Sean Meade:

