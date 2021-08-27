The Girls Fly Too event in Abbotsford has announced full vaccination is required for entry. (Submitted)

The Girls Fly Too event in Abbotsford has announced full vaccination is required for entry. (Submitted)

Full vaccination required for Abbotsford’s Girls Fly Too event

Participants, volunteers and display partners must have two shots for entry, masks also required

Abbotsford’s The Sky’s No Limit – Girls Fly Too event has announced that all event participants aged 12 and up must be fully vaccinated to be eligible to attend.

This includes those taking part in the event, display partners and volunteers. A second shot is required to attend the event.

The event occurs at the Abbotsford International Airport (YXX) on Oct. 2 and 3 from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Masks will also be required in all spaces deemed to be indoors, including tents with one or more walls; aircraft, vessels and equipment available for hands-on interaction; and on board the helicopters providing free flights for female first-time fliers (any age).

Additional information as to documentation required and other details will be added to their website – girlsfly2.ca – once the B.C. Government’s new vaccine card becomes available.

The annual event has taken place at YXX since 2015, but did not occur in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the event’s website, it is not an air show and the event is not just for girls. It is described as the world’s largest gender diversity outreach event of its kind in aviation, aerospace, marine and defence.

Everyone is welcome regardless of age, gender or citizenship and no registration is required to participate. The event is completely free to ensure there are no barriers to participation. Free flights are offered for any female first-time fliers.

For more information on the 2021 event, visit girlsfly2.ca/events.html.

abbotsfordAir TravelFraser Valley

