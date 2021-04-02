On Friday, April 2, 20201, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidance to say fully vaccinated people can travel within the U.S. without getting tested for the coronavirus or going into quarantine afterward. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

On Friday, April 2, 20201, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidance to say fully vaccinated people can travel within the U.S. without getting tested for the coronavirus or going into quarantine afterward. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Fully vaccinated people can travel in U.S. as long as they remain masked, says CDC

Add travel to the activities vaccinated Americans can enjoy again, according to new U.S. guidance issued Friday.

Add travel to the activities vaccinated Americans can enjoy again, according to new U.S. guidance issued Friday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidance to say fully vaccinated people can travel within the U.S. without getting tested for the coronavirus or going into quarantine afterward.

Previously, the agency had cautioned against unnecessary travel even for vaccinated people, but noted that it would update its guidance as more people got vaccinated and evidence mounted about the protection the shots provide.

”Every day you get more data, and you change your guidance based on the existing data,” said Dr. Ali Khan, dean of the University of Nebraska’s College of Public Health.

Khan said the update reinforces the safety and effectiveness of the vaccines, and is another incentive for people to get vaccinated.

According to the CDC, nearly 100 million people in the U.S. — or about 30% of the population — have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. A person is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving the last required dose of vaccine.

Unvaccinated people are still advised to avoid unnecessary travel.

The new guidance says:

– Fully vaccinated people can travel within the U.S., without getting tested for the coronavirus or quarantining. People should still wear a mask, socially distance and avoid crowds, the agency says.

— For international travel, the agency says vaccinated people do not need to get a COVID-19 test before leaving, though some destinations may require it.

— Vaccinated people should still get a negative COVID-19 test before boarding a flight to the U.S., and be tested three to five days after returning. They do not need to quarantine. The agency noted the potential introduction of virus variants and differences in vaccine coverage around the world for the cautious guidance on overseas travel.

The CDC cited recent research on the real-world effects of the vaccines for its updated guidance. Already, the agency had said fully vaccinated people could visit with each other indoors without wearing masks or social distancing. It also said vaccinated people could visit with unvaccinated people from a single household under similar conditions, as long as the unvaccinated individuals were at low risk for severe illness if infected.

The U.S. began its vaccine rollout in mid-December. The first vaccines — from Pfizer and Moderna — require two doses taken a few weeks apart. A one-shot vaccine by Johnson & Johnson was given the green light by regulators at the end of February.

United States

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Police in B.C. confirm truth to allegations new inspector drove impaired

Just Posted

An appeal has been filed in a British Columbia Supreme Court decision that upheld public health orders banning indoor religious services in response to the outbreak of COVID-19 in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Fraser Valley churches to appeal court decision that upheld COVID-19 restrictions

The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms announced Thursday it is asking for a higher court to review the decision

A local cycling enthusiast is pleased the federal government is paying attention to bike lanes. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)
LETTER: Langley cyclist welcomes federal government on board with bike lanes

Local man has used biking infrastructure in many communities across Canada and abroad

Cloverdale-Langley City MP Tamara Jansen and all other Canadian MPs receive a 2.1 per cent pay increase starting April 1, 2021. She announced she will donate the $3,200 raise to Kimz Angels, a local organization that helps many in the community. (File)
Langley group gets $3,200 surprise donation – local MP’s automatic pay raise

MPs automatically get an increase in pay each April 1

Have an opinion you’d like to share? Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or the postal service. (Heather Colpitts/Black Press Media)
LETTER: Aldergrove, be proud of your kids

Abbotsford visitor impressed with teens’ kindness to his grandson at skate park

Bebop, a pot-bellied pig found wandering in Langley, is heading to a new home after a stay at the Langley Animal Protection Society’s shelter in Aldergrove. (Happy Herd/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Lost Langley pig finds forever home after time at LAPS shelter

Bebop spent some of his time at the shelter learning to do tricks

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides the latest update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the province during a press conference in the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, October 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. reports 832 new COVID cases and five deaths as third wave continues

There have been 787, 649 vaccine doses administered, including 87,394 second doses

It’s birthing season for raccoons, and homeowners may want to make sure their attics are well-sealed. (News Bulletin file)
B.C. beware: bandit babies may be moving in

It’s racoon birthing season and homeowners should know what to expect

Surrey Police Service has announced five more hires to its leadership team. (File photo)
Police in B.C. confirm truth to allegations new inspector drove impaired

Information disclosed during hiring process, deemed ‘not a barrier’ by Surrey Police Service

Bernadette Cheung poses for a photograph outside Little Mountain Place, where her grandmother, who passed away, was a resident, in Vancouver, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. An inspection of the long-term care home found staffing levels were low and cleaning was inadequate as the virus spread throughout the facility. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Staff shortage during B.C.’s deadliest COVID-19 care home outbreak: report

An inspection found staffing levels were low and cleaning was inadequate at Vancouver’s Little Mountain Place

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

An appeal has been filed in a British Columbia Supreme Court decision that upheld public health orders banning indoor religious services in response to the outbreak of COVID-19 in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. churches to appeal court decision that upheld COVID-19 restrictions

The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms announced Thursday it is asking for a higher court to review the decision

British Columbia is likely in for a “rough ride” in the coming days before the calming effects of COVID-19 restrictions kick in, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Thursday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C.’s top doctor urges close contacts of COVID-19 cases to ‘stay away from others’

Dr. Bonnie Henry said 11,608 people have been identified as close contacts of recent cases in the province

Clinton Sebastiano, 31, is being charged with threatening a SkyTrain worker Tuesday (March 29) and well as targeting, attacking and robbing a passenger. (Black Press Media files)
SkyTrain worker threatened, passenger attacked in racist tirade

Clinton Sebastiano, 31, is charged with one count of robbery and uttering threats

The Vancouver Canucks next three games have been postponed due to positive COVID-19 test results in players and a member of the coaching staff. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Next 3 Vancouver Canucks games postponed due to COVID-19

2 Canucks players and a coach entered quarantine, in line with NHL COVID-19 protocol

Most Read