Funding announced for new section of Lakeside Trail at Cultus Lake

New section to link tourism amenities with recreation areas in Cultus Lake Provincial Park

Lakeside Trail project through FVRD received $440K boost for new section of trail. (Google maps)

Funding for a new section of the Lakeside Trail was announced to connect the popular tourism attraction Sunnyside Campground, with the Entrance Bay day-use area in Cultus Lake Provincial Park.

Work is set to start this summer on a gravel section of the 10-kilometre trail that was the brainchild of the Lakeside Trail Society six years ago.

“The Lakeside Trail provides a convenient way for the public to walk or bike between recreation areas reducing parking and traffic congestion which will benefit everyone in the area,” said FVRD board chair Jason Lum in a release March 18.

Fraser Valley Regional District (FVRD) received $440,475 for the project from the Province of British Columbia.

The new trail section runs parallel to Columbia Valley Highway for almost two kilometres on the eastern shores of Cultus Lake. It will link the tourism amenities at the north end of the lake with recreation areas in the Cultus Lake Provincial Park.

“Area H residents are excited to see this project get underway,” said Taryn Dixon, Director for Electoral Area H. “We are grateful for the vision of the Lakeside Trail Society who fundraised for and promoted the project since 2015.”

The goal from the start was to make a safe and scenic pathway parallel to the road in partnership and collaboration with stakeholders.

“Investing in community-based tourism infrastructure not only creates good-paying jobs, it also helps to rebuild this hard-hit industry and ensures B.C.’s reputation as a world-class travel destination remains strong,” said Melanie Mark, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport.

So far two sections of the Lakeside Trail have been built: one adjacent Sunnyside Campground and another from Maple Bay day-use area to Columbia Valley. Both sections of the trail are well-used by residents and visitors, seeing up to 500 users weekly.

This latest grant was among 54 new tourism projects under the Community Economic Recovery Infrastructure Program’s destination development stream.

