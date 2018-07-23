Cloverdale resident Paul Bennett in a photo posted to his Facebook page.

Fundraiser for family of slain Surrey man surpasses goal

Campaign launched following shooting death of Cloverdale’s Paul Bennett passes $50,000

A fundraiser launched to assist the family of Paul Bennett – the Cloverdale father and Peace Arch Hospital operating-room nurse department manager killed last month in a case of mistaken identity – has surpassed its goal.

READ MORE: Fundraiser launched for family of shooting victim Paul Bennett

READ MORE: Man shot dead in Cloverdale ID’d as hockey coach and father of two

READ MORE: Cloverdale’s Paul Bennett remembered for ‘the biggest heart’

Launched June 24 – the day after Bennett’s brazen shooting death – the gofundme campaign (www.gofundme.com/paul-bennett-in-memory) had initially aimed to raise $10,000 for the 47-year-old’s wife and two sons.

Three days later, more than $16,000 had been raised and the goal was pushed to $50,000.

As of this morning (Monday), $50,023 had been donated.

