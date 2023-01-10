Fundraiser for victim of Willoughby crash triples initial goal

Fundraising for the family of Gregg Paul, the Langley man killed in a December crash, has exceeded expectations, raising three times its initial goal of $5,000.

As of Monday, Jan. 9, the GoFundMe campaign “In memory of Gregg Paul” had raised close to $15,000.

His wife, Janice Paul, who was seriously injured in the same crash, posted a thank-you message describing Gregg as “the most amazing husband, father, grandfather, colleague and friend.”

“There are no words to express how deeply grateful my family and I are for the incredible outpouring of support,” Janice said. “Thank you all for your support as we learn to navigate life without him.”

READ ALSO: Langley crash victim remembered as ‘a kind-hearted guy with a great smile’

Organizer Nidine Aldean said the goal was adjusted to $20,000 to allow for additional donations “as more friends, family, and colleagues, are just finding out the sad news.”

She described the response as “really heartwarming and a reflection of the positive impact Gregg made.”

“Rather than bumping the goal constantly, it is a flexible goal and does tally past the goal amount,” Aldean explained.

“We encourage friends [and] colleagues to continue to give with their hearts even beyond the displayed goal amount. If I had the option, I wouldn’t have put a goal amount and still believe people who knew him would have donated as much as they have already.”

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Two dead, one critically injured in Langley intersection crash

Among the contributors to the fund to help with funeral arrangements and hospital costs, Reena Stenberg paid tribute to Gregg as a “kind, uplifting, caring man with a heart of gold” who “made everyone feel better by his sheer presence.”

Lori Williamson described him as “an amazing father, husband and friend to all” who will be greatly missed.

Gregg died and Janice suffered critical injuries in a Dec. 17 crash in Willoughby that happened around 10 p.m. at the intersection of 216th Street and 80th Avenue.

According to Langley RCMP, one vehicle, a BMW sedan, was waiting at the intersection when a Jeep approached from behind at a high rate of speed and clipped it, sending the SUV into the intersection where it crashed into a Hyundai sedan.

Police said the driver of the Jeep, identified as a 37-year-old woman from Langley, and the driver of the Hyundai, a 58-year-old Langley man, were both pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger in the Hyundai, a 53-year-old woman, was transported to hospital, where she was listed in critical condition.

The occupants of the BMW did not suffer serious injuries.

In response to a Langley Advance Times query, the B.C. Coroners Service, which is responsible for looking into all unnatural, sudden and unexpected, unexplained or unattended deaths, confirmed it was investigating “two deaths resulting from an incident matching the date and location you’ve provided.”

READ ALSO: Friends and family say goodbye to Aldergrove teen killed in Christmas Eve bus crash

fundraiserLangley