Fundraiser set up for B.C. roofer who died on job site

David Hartland (left) and his son Kelson. Photo courtesy of the GoFundMe account

A GoFundMe account was established for a construction worker who died while on the job site in Penticton.

David Hartland, 59, died while working as a sub-contractor for a roofing company at the Sendero Canyon development. RCMP attended the scene at 8:45 p.m. on March 25 after receiving reports that a dead male had been found.

“He was a hard worker all his life and a remarkable human being who would help anyone at any time. He will be dearly missed by many,” said Deb MacGregor, who set up the fundraising account on behalf of Hartland’s wife Shona Wendel and their son Kelson.

MacGregor said that Wendel has been suffering from ALS, with her mobility deteriorating, and was relying heavily on Hartland.

“I’m hoping to raise enough for Shona Wendel to cover her husband’s funeral costs as well as her own medical needs through this huge loss in their lives and take that stress away from them in this very difficult time while she and her son come to terms with David’s sudden passing,” said MacGregor in the GoFundMe account posting.

