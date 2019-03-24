A GoFundMe campaign for Nathan Fisher, the man who was injured in an avalanche at SilverStar Wednesday, March 20, quickly exceeded its $15,000 fundraising target. (GoFundMe image)

Fundraising campaign launched for man caught in SilverStar avalanche

In only two days, the GoFundMe surpassed its $15,000 goal

Support is pouring in for the snowboarder who was airlifted to the Kelowna General Hospital after an avalanche at SilverStar Mountain Resort.

Nathan Fisher, identified as the avalanche victim in the GoFundMe and Facebook posts from friends and family who shared the fundraiser, suffered several broken bones, lacerations and torn and sprained ligaments as a result of the isothermal avalanche on the backside of the mountain shortly after 12 p.m. Wednesday, March 20.

Read more: SilverStar avalanches not scaring off skiers

“Nathan suffered some serious injuries but fortunately enough he suffered no brain or spinal injuries. He still has a long way to go for recovery, and I believe we can all help,” reads the GoFundMe campaign created by Tylor Williams.

Only two days after the campaign launched, it had surpassed its goal of $15,000. By Sunday afternoon, nearly $25,000 had been raised and the campaign had been shared more than 900 times.

“Nathan is the most caring, loving, friendly human you will ever encounter. He is constantly looking out for others and trying to make everyone else’s lives better. He stays positive in all situations and is the best human to be around.”

According to a Facebook post by Matt Fisher, Nathan’s brother, the avid snowboarder has been part of the SilverStar community since 1991.

“On behalf of our family, I want to extend a sincere thank you to everyone involved in his rescue and his ongoing care and treatment: SilverStar Ski Patrol, BC Paramedics and Air Ambulance Service, and everyone else that helped out,” the post reads.

Read more: Avalanche consultants deployed to SilverStar

Chantelle Deacon, communications and sponsorship manager, confirmed that two small avalanches occurred.

“We’ve never had this kind of avalanche happen at SilverStar before,” Deacon said. “As of right now, it is still under investigation.

“As always, the safety of our guests and staff remains our highest concern.”

SilverStar’s inaugural SEISMIC Spring Mountain Festival kicked off Friday, March 22.


parker.crook@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. doctor reprimanded for accessing medical records without consent

Just Posted

Langley golfer Erin Lee wins major Pitt Meadows tournament

Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour (MJT) gets underway at Swan-e-Set Bay Resort

VIDEO: Langley Trappers lose to Wolf Pack in PJHL final

North Vancouver makes it four in a row

VIDEO: Vancouver fall to Seattle in Game 2 of the playoffs

Thunderbirds topple the Giants 4-1 in Langley, evening the Western Conference series one game each

VIDEO: Stolen Bentley seen driving wrong way in viral video has been recovered

Dash cam captured coupe nearly colliding with oncoming traffic

Langley-based runners selected to Team Canada mixed relay

Regan Yee and Lindsay Carson are members of Langley Mustangs

Sparks fly as SUV speeds down wrong side of Highway 1 trying to flee RCMP

Captured on video, the vehicle headed westbound against oncoming traffic before crashing

Fundraising campaign launched for man caught in SilverStar avalanche

In only two days, the GoFundMe surpassed its $15,000 goal

Terror at sea: Helicopter rescues frightened cruise passengers in Norway

The Viking Sky cruise ship was carrying 1,300 passengers and crew when it experienced engine trouble

Search and rescue team helicopters injured climber from B.C. provincial park

A 30-year-old woman suffered a suspected lower-limb fracture in Skaha Bluffs Provincial Park

DOJ: Trump campaign did not co-ordinate with Russia in 2016

Attorney General William Barr said special counsel “does not exonerate” Trump of obstructing justice

Trudeau in Vancouver to support Tamara Taggart at Liberal nomination event

The former broadcaster is seeking the nomination for the Vancouver Kingsway riding

Trudeau calls May 6 byelection for B.C. riding of Nanaimo-Ladysmith

The riding opened up when Sheila Malcolmson resigned in January

B.C. VIEWS: The hijacking of our education system gathers speed

Children taught to strike and shout fringe far-left demands

Judges on Twitter? Ethical guidance for those on the bench under review

Canadian judges involvement in community life are among issues under review

Most Read