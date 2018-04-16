Funds being raised for family of grandmother killed in pedestrian crash

Manjit Kaur and her two grandsons were struck by a vehicle as they crossed Ridgeview Drive in Abbotsford on March 12. Kaur died of her injuries just over two weeks later, and a GoFundMe account is now raising funds for her family.

An online fundraising campaign is underway for the family of a grandmother who died two weeks after a pedestrian crash in west Abbotsford in March.

Manjit Kaur, in her late 60s, was rushed to hospital on March 12 after she and her two grandsons – ages 2 and 5 – were struck by a Toyota Yaris while walking across Ridgeview Drive just east of Townline Road.

Kaur passed away in hospital on March 28.

The driver remained on scene, and police are continuing to investigate the incident to determine all the circumstances and whether any charges should be laid.

Kaur’s two-year-old grandson suffered minor injuries, and the five-year-old sustained a leg injury and is in a wheelchair while healing from surgery, the GoFundMe page indicates.

“Mom is a home full time to help support her son in his long journey to recovery. The Mulhi family need any support you can provide to help them during this tough time,” the campaign states.

Kaur was visiting from India and walked her grandsons to their StrongStart preschool program most days.

The GoFundMe campaign states that funds raised will go towards medical, funeral and living costs.

The page can be found at gofundme.com by searching “Funds for Grieving Family.”

The family is also being supported through a $1,000 donation from funds raised during Rick Hansen Secondary’s Vaisakhi event on Thursday night at the school.

The evening included dancing, singing and a fashion show in celebration of the Sikh festival, which marks the birth of the Khalsa and also serves as a time for farmers to give thanks.

 

