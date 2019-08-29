Carson Crimeni. (File photo)

Funeral to be held today for Langley teen whose apparent overdose was filmed

Carson Crimeni’s death on Aug. 7 in Langley, B.C., is under investigation by RCMP

A celebration of life is set to be held today for a 14-year-old British Columbia boy whose apparent drug overdose death was captured on video and posted to social media.

Carson Crimeni’s death on Aug. 7 in Langley, B.C., is under investigation by RCMP and B.C.’s police oversight body, the Independent Investigations Office.

The investigations office says RCMP were contacted at about 8 p.m. on the night Crimeni died by someone who had seen a Snapchat photo of him and was concerned about his welfare.

Two RCMP members went to an area around a skateboard park, secondary school and athletic park in Langley’s Walnut Grove neighbourhood, but the investigations office says the two left when they found no sign of Crimeni.

VIDEO: Grandfather speaks out about teen who died after overdosing in Langley park

Crimeni was found later that night in an area near the skateboard park and was rushed to hospital but was pronounced dead.

RCMP have set up a 24-hour tip line seeking anyone who may have seen Crimeni in the hours before he died, as well as anyone who might have seen him with any other groups of people.

An obituary published by Crimeni’s family last week described the teen as a “fun-loving jokester” who had “dreams of becoming a veterinarian or chef.”

The funeral is to take place this afternoon in a Langley church.

READ MORE: Petition calls for justice for Carson

READ MORE: Carson Crimeni’s mom mourns son

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C.’s anti-gang units target 10-year-olds amid middle-class gang problems

Just Posted

Funeral to be held today for Langley teen whose apparent overdose was filmed

Carson Crimeni’s death on Aug. 7 in Langley, B.C., is under investigation by RCMP

Driver walks away after truck smashed by train near Fort Langley

The vehicle was destroyed when the driver couldn’t get off the tracks in time

Aldergrove librarian wins radio station’s RAMdom Acts of Kindness for new books

Teacher-librarian Katie Caines was awarded an $993 cheque at Vancouver’s CFOX

Culture Guard claims conspiracy over Langley meeting cancellation

The conservative group blamed CUPE and the NDP

Winning Langley Rams still aiming to improve

The team’s head coach talks about constant improvement

Provincial pot: Should all B.C. cities get the same piece of the tax revenue pie?

Reporter Nick Laba’s third and final instalment in his series on cannabis agriculture in B.C.

B.C.’s anti-gang units target 10-year-olds amid middle-class gang problems

Teens and young adults can be attractive partners for older, more entrenched gang members

Oak Bay father says he doesn’t know why he didn’t deny killing girls after attack

Andrew Berry is accused of second-degree murder in the stabbing deaths of his two daughters

Canadian health officials on alert after reports of vaping illnesses in the U.S.

U.S. says 193 people in 22 states had contracted severe respiratory illnesses after vaping

About 56,000 salmon now past Big Bar landslide

Crews have been trying to find a way to get the fish upstream since the slide was discovered in June

‘You’re constantly drowning’ in cases and paperwork, says B.C. social worker

An illustrated look at a day in the life of a child-protection worker in British Columbia

Provincial pot: The rocky road of regulation

In his second of three pieces, Nick Laba explores B.C.’s strict regulations on growing cannabis

B.C. selling less legal cannabis than any province other than P.E.I.

Alberta has sold the most legal pot, raking in $123.7 million from its dozens of licensed stores

B.C. government adds staff to field worker pay complaints

‘Self-help kit’ a barrier to migrant workers, Harry Bains says

Most Read