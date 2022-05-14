Future of Aldergrove’s ‘gateway’ site up for debate

Public invited to comment on future of former strip mall where KFC now sits

A KFC seen through the broken wall of another building on the Langley Township-owned site in Aldergrove at the entrance to the downtown. The Township is asking residents what they want to see there in the future. (Dan Ferguson/Black Press Media)

Langley Township is inviting Aldergrove residents to offer their two cents on the future of a site at the gateway to the community’s downtown.

The Township bought 27030 Fraser Highway, known as the Gateway Plaza and currently home to the KFC, in 2017 for $3.7 million.

The leases of most of the businesses on the site ran out in 2020, but the KFC lease runs until 2025.

The Township has now created an online survey, and will host an in-person workshop to find out what people want the site, which is just under an acre in size, to become.

The survey asks residents to identify the types of places, resources, and assets that could “enhance the community,” as well as considering what is already there.

Anyone can complete the survey at tol.ca/aldergrovegateway, where they can also sign up for the in-person workshop.

The workshop is scheduled for Wednesday, May 18, at the Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre, from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

It will include represenatives from businesses, local event organizers, and community organizations.

The plan is to generate ideas on how the site can best enhance the quality of life in Aldergrove.

Space for the workshop is limited and participation is on a first-come, first-served basis. Registration closes on Monday, May 16.

The survey will be online until Monday, May 16.

After all the data has been collected, Township council will get to see it in early summer.

The council has already argued abut possible interim uses for the site.

In a five-four vote earlier this year, the council turned down a $750,000 federal grant, part of a $1 million budget, which would have turned part of the site into a type of public plaza.

While some councillors were enthused about creating a new public space, even if it was only a temporary use for the site, others didn’t want to spent Township money on a plan created before any public input had been received.

READ ALSO: Langley Township council splits on plans for Aldergrove gateway site

AldergroveLangley TownshipRecreation