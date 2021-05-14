A concept plan for a public space in Aldergrove where the Alder Inn once stood at 272nd Street and Fraser Highway. (Special to The Star)

A concept plan for a public space in Aldergrove where the Alder Inn once stood at 272nd Street and Fraser Highway. (Special to The Star)

Future plans for vacant Alder Inn site stalled amid Township council disagreements

A flexible outdoor plaza with seating, storage, and artistic decor has been proposed for $250K

In November of 2020, the long-standing Alder Inn was knocked to the ground – its remnants cleared away after nearly eight decades of serving the city in different capacities.

Since then, some of the wood has been reclaimed and a controversial Christmas tree lit up downtown until after New Years, but the vacant lot has mostly stood empty for nearly half-a-year.

Plans to reignite construction for a “flexible outdoor plaza” appeared on the May 10th council meeting agenda – noted as a method to maximize the overall, future quality of downtown’s pedestrian realm, deemed a critical element underlying the Aldergrove core.

But Township Coun. Bob Long told The Star that it seemed to him that council attempted to kibosh the idea of any improvements to the property.

“Coun. Woodward and Richter led the charge to renege on the promises made when the Inn was demolished, in spite of council receiving public input supporting some kind of plaza instead of the gravelled bare lot that is there now,” Long explained.

He added that both Whitmarsh and Ferguson had “memory lapses” when it came to supporting this initiative, even though they did approve it over three separate reports last year.

READ MORE: A look back at the Alder Inn

“Staff explained that the budget envelope of $250k included $50k contingency and $50k for paving and that the costs could easily be reduced, but council was unmoved and the projected is now stalled,” Long noted.

Long noted to council that time should be of the essence in proceeding with improvement and revitalization of downtown Aldergrove.

It was also noted additional widening of Fraser Highway to four travel lanes and two parking lanes through downtown Aldergrove, will irreparably degrade its accessibility for pedestrians.

The suggestion to not proceed with additional road widening of Fraser Highway was put forth, with proceed to review and the alternative of considering other the parking lane options given instead.

“Fortunately I managed to successfully move a referral to staff to come back with more clarity and perhaps a reduced budget,” Long added.

An amount of $250,000 was included in the 2021 capital budget for the design and construction of the outdoor plaza for Council’s consideration of approval.

The interim works are envisaged to consist of site servicing, surface improvements, decorative fencing, landscaping, public art opportunities, modular planters, furnishings and features that can be used in a variety of circumstances and locations throughout the Township, with space allocated for community uses and special events.

In a concept plan Long shared with The Star, sculptural seating, string lights, bike storage, and even the idea of food trucks are suggested.

READ MORE: PHOTO & VIDEO: Alder Inn brought to the ground

After the inn, which housed a bar, a liquor store, hotel rooms, and Langley’s last strip club, shut it’s doors in June of 2019, the municipality spent $5.4-million to purchase the hotel (at 27214 Fraser Hwy.) as well as two neighbouring lots.

The COVID-19 pandemic slowed immediate plans for toppling the structure, but council simultaneously took public input on what should take the Alder Inn’s place – suggesting community gardens, an overflow parking for the Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre, or a small-scale urban plaza similar to McBurney Plaza in Langley City.

Have a story tip? Email: newsroom@aldergrovestar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AldergroveLangley Township

Previous story
Kamloops brothers identified as pair found dead near Penticton

Just Posted

A concept plan for a public space in Aldergrove where the Alder Inn once stood at 272nd Street and Fraser Highway. (Special to The Star)
Future plans for vacant Alder Inn site stalled amid Township council disagreements

A flexible outdoor plaza with seating, storage, and artistic decor has been proposed for $250K

Shannon Todd Booth, Carissa Halley and Kathy Derksen paid the new Langley Hospice a visit in late April. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: New Langley Hospice takes shape

‘A dream come true’ as walls and roof go up

Raptors Knoll Frisbee Golf Course in Aldergrove. (Special to The Star)
Adopt a hole at Raptor’s Knoll

Aldergrove’s Frisbee golf course is in need of volunteers to keep up the park

Cheryl Young was a community award recipient for her work in Aldergrove to raise funds and awareness for Fibromyalgia. (Special to The Star)
Fibromyalgia Well Spring founder honoured with provincial community award

Cheryl Young of Aldergrove earned the distinction through the B.C. Achievement Foundation

An elderly man drowned Thursday morning after suffering a medical emergency and falling into the water at Grant’s Landing in North Langley. (Shane MacKichan/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Elderly man drowns at Langley houseboat community

Police say the man suffered a medical event and fell into the water

Prince Rupert was one of the first B.C. communities targeted for mass vaccination after a steep rise in infections. Grey area marks community-wide vaccine distribution. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C. tracks big drop in COVID-19 infections after vaccination

Prince Rupert, Indigenous communities show improvement

FILE – RCMP (Black Press Media photo)
Man dead, 2 others injured in another suspected gang shooting in the Lower Mainland

Shots rang out at a busy parking lot at Market Crossing in Burnaby at about 8:35 p.m. Thursday

The bodies of Carlo and Erick Fryer were discovered by a local couple walking on a remote forest road in Naramata on May 10. (Submitted)
Kamloops brothers identified as pair found dead near Penticton

The bodies of Carlo and Erick Fryer were discovered by a local couple walking

Municipal governments around B.C. have emergency authority to conduct meetings online, use mail voting and spend reserve funds on operation expenses. (Penticton Western News)
Online council meetings, mail-in voting option to be extended in B.C.

Proposed law makes municipal COVID-19 exceptions permanent

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A nurse prepares a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16. (Phil McLachlan/Black Press)
British Columbians aged 20+ can book for vaccine Saturday, those 18+ on Sunday

‘We are also actively working to to incorporate the ages 12 to 17 into our immunization program’

The AstraZeneca-Oxford University vaccine. (AP/Eranga Jayawardena)
2nd person in B.C. diagnosed with rare blood clotting after AstraZeneca vaccine

The man, in his 40s, is currently receiving care at a hospital in the Fraser Health region

Brian Peach rescues ducklings from a storm drain in Smithers May 12. (Lauren L’Orsa video screen shot)
VIDEO: Smithers neighbours rescue ducklings from storm drain

Momma and babies made it safely back to the creek that runs behind Turner Way

Signage for ICBC, the Insurance Corporation of British Columbia, is shown in Victoria, B.C., on February 6, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
$150 refunds issued to eligible customers following ICBC’s switch to ‘enhanced care’

Savings amassed from the insurance policy change will lead to one-time rebates for close to 4 million customers

Most Read