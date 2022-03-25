A garage was destroyed by fire on Friday, March 25, 2022, in Brookswood. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

A garage was destroyed by fire on Friday, March 25, 2022, in Brookswood. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: Garage destroyed in South Langley Friday afternoon

Emergency crews were called to 43A Avenue and 203rd Street for a structure fire

A garage was destroyed by fire on Friday afternoon in Brookswood.

Langley Township Fire Department responded to a call at 3 p.m. to find the structure at 203rd Street and 43A Avenue engulfed.

There were no injuries, and investigators are currently on scene to try and determine what happened, said Andy Hewitson, assistant fire chief.

“There was exposure right next door to the house with the house directly to the west,” he said. “So we had crews who were able to get a hose line between the two buildings to prevent the second house from catching fire.”

About 15 firefighters were at the scene, from the Brookswood, Murrayville and Willoughby fire halls.

They kept the fire contained to the garage but did encounter some materials of concern.

“They had a couple of propane tanks that actually did vent and spew out some flames for a while but managed to cool those down and keep it safe,” Hewitson said.

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share? Please send us a letter to the editor, including your first and last name, street address, and phone number. Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fireLangley Township

 

Langley Township fire crews were called to a home at 203rd Street and 43A Avenue for a garage fire on Friday, March 25, 2022. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

Langley Township fire crews were called to a home at 203rd Street and 43A Avenue for a garage fire on Friday, March 25, 2022. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

Langley Township fire crews were called to a home at 203rd Street and 43A Avenue for a garage fire on Friday, March 25, 2022. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

Langley Township fire crews were called to a home at 203rd Street and 43A Avenue for a garage fire on Friday, March 25, 2022. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

Langley Township fire crews were called to a home at 203rd Street and 43A Avenue for a garage fire on Friday, March 25, 2022. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

Langley Township fire crews were called to a home at 203rd Street and 43A Avenue for a garage fire on Friday, March 25, 2022. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

Langley Township firefighter set up a rest station for the crew that was extinguishing a garage fire Friday afternoon. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

Langley Township firefighter set up a rest station for the crew that was extinguishing a garage fire Friday afternoon. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

Langley Township fire crews were called to a home at 203rd Street and 43A Avenue for a garage fire on Friday, March 25, 2022. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

Langley Township fire crews were called to a home at 203rd Street and 43A Avenue for a garage fire on Friday, March 25, 2022. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

Langley Township fire crews were called to a home at 203rd Street and 43A Avenue for a garage fire on Friday, March 25, 2022. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

Langley Township fire crews were called to a home at 203rd Street and 43A Avenue for a garage fire on Friday, March 25, 2022. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

Previous story
PHOTOS: B.C. First Nation breaks ground on Coastal GasLink pipeline partnership
Next story
WATCH: Sea lion tangled in plastic rescued at B.C. port

Just Posted

Fort Langley United has had a good second half of their winter season, racking up eight wins, one tie and only one defeat (file)
Fort Langley United wraps up winter season with a record of eight wins, one ties and only one defeat

Langley Township fire crews were called to a home at 203rd Street and 43A Avenue for a garage fire on Friday, March 25, 2022. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Garage destroyed in South Langley Friday afternoon

Cory Redekop start his new job as CEO for Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce on April 25. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley chamber hires new CEO

A crowd gathered outside of the newest Sungiven Foods store Friday morning for the opening of the Asian supermarket along the Langley Bypass, next to the Club 16 fitness centre. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance Times)
Doors open on Asian health food grocer on Langley Bypass