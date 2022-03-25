VIDEO: Garage destroyed in South Langley Friday afternoon

Emergency crews were called to 43A Avenue and 203rd Street for a structure fire

A garage was destroyed by fire on Friday, March 25, 2022, in Brookswood. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

A garage was destroyed by fire on Friday afternoon in Brookswood.

Langley Township Fire Department responded to a call at 3 p.m. to find the structure at 203rd Street and 43A Avenue engulfed.

There were no injuries, and investigators are currently on scene to try and determine what happened, said Andy Hewitson, assistant fire chief.

“There was exposure right next door to the house with the house directly to the west,” he said. “So we had crews who were able to get a hose line between the two buildings to prevent the second house from catching fire.”

About 15 firefighters were at the scene, from the Brookswood, Murrayville and Willoughby fire halls.

They kept the fire contained to the garage but did encounter some materials of concern.

“They had a couple of propane tanks that actually did vent and spew out some flames for a while but managed to cool those down and keep it safe,” Hewitson said.

fireLangley Township

Langley Township fire crews were called to a home at 203rd Street and 43A Avenue for a garage fire on Friday, March 25, 2022. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

Langley Township fire crews were called to a home at 203rd Street and 43A Avenue for a garage fire on Friday, March 25, 2022. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

Langley Township fire crews were called to a home at 203rd Street and 43A Avenue for a garage fire on Friday, March 25, 2022. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

Langley Township firefighter set up a rest station for the crew that was extinguishing a garage fire Friday afternoon. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

Langley Township fire crews were called to a home at 203rd Street and 43A Avenue for a garage fire on Friday, March 25, 2022. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)