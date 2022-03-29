Due to a nearby gas leak, the Willowbrook Shopping Centre had to be briefly evacuated on Tuesday morning, March 29. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)

Gas leak causes temporary evacuation at Langley shopping mall

Willowbrook Shopping Centre was the site of a gas leak Tuesday

Willowbrook Shopping Centre was briefly evacuated on Tuesday morning, March 29, after a gas leak nearby.

The leak was caused by damage to a gas line by a third party, said Fortis spokesperson Jas Baweja.

The leak started around 10:40 a.m., and while crews were on scene within about five minutes, it required the mall to be evacuated until 12:50 p.m.

Baweja said the gas leak was under control after that, but there is no estimate as of Tuesday on how long repairs will take.

A number of businesses in the area have been impacted by the loss of natural gas due to the leak.

