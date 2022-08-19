Traffic is being diverted off of 200th Street in Willoughby as emergency crews deal with a gas leak near 76th Avenue. A major arterial road, 200th Street is expected to be closed for much of Friday. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)

Gas leak closes Langley’s 200th Street Friday afternoon

Traffic halted Friday, Aug. 19 and not expected to start again until evening

A gas line was rupture closed down 200th Street in Langley on Friday afternoon, the fire crews said it would likely be closed until the evening.

Workers apparently struck the gas line around noon in the 7700 block of 200th Street, said Langley Township assistant fire chief Andy Hewitson.

The road is closed from 72nd Avenue to 80th Avenue.

“It was a fairly large distribution line,” Hewitsons said, not a small household gas line.

That means it’s a fairly large repair job.

FortisBC was on site, with firefighters there for added protection.

For safety, 200th Street was being closed for the afternoon of Friday, Aug. 19, and was not likely to re-open until the evening, Hewitson said.

200th Street is closed from 72nd to 80th Avenues, a full mile, due to a gas leak in the 7700 block. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)

