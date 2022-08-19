Gas leak closes Langley’s 200th Street Friday afternoon

Traffic halted Friday, Aug. 19 and not expected to start again until evening

Traffic is being diverted off of 200th Street in Willoughby as emergency crews deal with a gas leak near 76th Avenue. A major arterial road, 200th Street is expected to be closed for much of Friday. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)

A gas line was rupture closed down 200th Street in Langley on Friday afternoon, the fire crews said it would likely be closed until the evening.

Workers apparently struck the gas line around noon in the 7700 block of 200th Street, said Langley Township assistant fire chief Andy Hewitson.

The road is closed from 72nd Avenue to 80th Avenue.

“It was a fairly large distribution line,” Hewitsons said, not a small household gas line.

That means it’s a fairly large repair job.

ROAD CLOSURE – 200th St is closed between 72nd & 80th Ave as @FortisBC is dealing with a gas leak. The road will remain closed until 10pm this evening. Motorists should avoid the area and consider other routes. #langley #rcmp #langleyrcmp #langleypolice #bcrcmp pic.twitter.com/cnj75xzRw3 — Langley RCMP (@LangleyRCMP) August 19, 2022

FortisBC was on site, with firefighters there for added protection.

For safety, 200th Street was being closed for the afternoon of Friday, Aug. 19, and was not likely to re-open until the evening, Hewitson said.

