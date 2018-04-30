This gas station on Fraser Highway and 216 Street had some of the highest gas prices. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

Gas prices keep rising

Langley outlets selling for as much as $161.9/litre

Gas prices continued to climb Monday morning, with some Langley gas stations charging as much as $1.61.9 a litre, an all-time high.

The highest earliest record price in B.C. was 1.55 cents a litre, set in June 2014.

According to one report, the new Lower Mainland record beats the all-time North American high that was established in Los Angeles back in 2008.

Lower Mainland gas prices hit record-breaking 160+ cents a litre

The price was expected to go even higher.

GasBuddy website senior analyst Dan McTeague warned a “perfect storm” of increased demand, a chronic shortage of gasoline – not helped by refineries shutting down for spring maintenance – and a weak Canadian dollar would push prices at the pump to record highs as the weather warmed up.

April 1 had also seen the carbon tax increase and a transition from cheaper winter gasoline to its more expensive summer counterpart.

When Metro Vancouver gas prices began rising, the number of people crossing the border in search of lower prices also went up.

A Langley driver could save as much as 50 cents a litre by taking the Aldergrove border crossing to Lynden.

The ARCO station at 8247 Guide Meridian Road has seen a substantial increase in the number of B.C. licence plates at the pumps in recent weeks.

“About 30 per cent,” owner Youn Yang told The Times.

Yang said business dropped when the Canadian dollar lost ground against the U.S. currency, but has been picking up lately, likely because of the gas price disparity.

At Midway Gas and Food in Lynden, staffer Joellene Mayshack said there had been a “noticeable” increase.

READ MORE: Why do gas prices in Langley vary so greatly?

– with files from Black Press


dan.ferguson@langleytimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Previous story
Trump gives thumbs-down to White House Correspondent’s Dinner comic
Next story
Justin Trudeau, other politicians to attend vigil for victims of Toronto van attack

Just Posted

Gas prices keep rising

Langley outlets selling for as much as $161.9/litre

Top teens shortlisted for Langley SASSYs

Judge described student finalists as ‘amazing’ and their accomplishments as ‘mind-boggling.’

Call for cars, attendees to join Vanguard Secondary grad fundraiser

Cars and Crafts happens May 12 at school on 244 Street

VIDEO: Record participation at Fort Langley’s Furry Tails Foot Race

Annual fundraiser for Langley Animal Protection Society smashing success, despite rain

VIDEO: Soggy day didn’t keep families away from popular fish release in Langley

Nicomekl Enhancement Society open house draws roughly 655 people

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

5 to start your day

RCMP detonate ‘suspicious’ package in Surrey, gas prices keep rising and more

Trump gives thumbs-down to White House Correspondent’s Dinner comic

For the second straight year Trump skipped the event with the White House Press Corps.

South Korea to remove propaganda loudspeakers at border

South Korea said it will remove propaganda-broadcasting loudspeakers from the tense border with North Korea.

‘In Toronto … we don’t run away:’ thousands mourn van attack victims at vigil

Politicians and religious leaders joined mourners in Toronto to remember those killed and injured

RCMP say three boys killed in Manitoba by alleged drunk driver

A 13-year-old and two 11-year-olds were hit by a vehicle with five people in it around 10:30 p.m., RCMP said.

Ottawa claims price on carbon could cut 90 million tonnes of emissions by 2022

An Environment Canada analysis says the federal government’s carbon pricing plan will eliminate as much as 90 million tonnes of carbon dioxide by 2022.

Alberta man struck and killed by flat deck truck on B.C. highway

The 35 year-old man from Alberta was hit by a flat deck truck 90km north of Revelstoke on Hwy. 23

B.C.’s dispute over bitumen control likely to end up in Supreme Court: lawyers

Non-essential work on Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain pipeline has been halted

Most Read