Gas prices spike in Lower Mainland breaking North American record

On Sunday the price of gas was reported highest in White Rock

Gas prices in the Lower Mainland have reached a new high, breaking North American records, according to Dan McTeague, petroleum analyst at GasBuddy.com

On Sunday, gas prices throughout the Lower Mainland reached 169.9 cents per litre, according to GasBuddy.com. The highest price was reported in White Rock at 170.9 cents per litre.

As I said would happen 2 days ago … 169.9 is the new reality for #Vancouver motorists. Take heart. #California just topped $4 a gallon and it’s big news. Works out to $1.43 a litre (C$). Wonder what prices would have been today if the TransMountain Pipeline hadn’t been blocked? https://t.co/TCoT7eMhhT — Dan McTeague (@GasBuddyDan) April 14, 2019

McTeague posted on Twitter warning of the increase on Friday, and he doesn’t suspect any relief in the coming days.

“This range is going to stay in effect guaranteed until Wednesday,” he said.

Two of B.C.’s major suppliers in the Puget Sound were undergoing scheduled spring maintenance, but McTeague said although the refineries should be back online soon the problem is bigger than that.

B.C. doesn’t produce enough of its own supply.

“You have an oversubscribed TransMountain pipeline,” he said, meaning the pipeline is at capacity, and can’t pump any more to meet the demand.

McTeague said if people want relief at the pump the government should drop part of the carbon tax that went into effect on April 1 and consider the pipeline expansion.



