Langley Township and City recently received federal gas tax revenue which they have earmarked for capital projects, including roadwork. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

Gas tax revenues help fund roadwork around the Langleys

The Township and City received a total of $681,083 in federal funds from gas taxes

The Langleys have received more than $680,000 in gas tax revenue from the federal government and are plowing most of the funds into roadwork.

The City’s share, $275,000, will go towards projects that will cost a total of about $745,000 with the other funds coming from casino proceeds and the City’s capital works reserve.

The $275,000 is higher than in previous years.

“Typically, the City receives about $133,000 each year. In 2019, the federal government doubled the contribution and the City received $266,474. In 2020, we again anticipate receiving $133,000,” according to Samantha Paulson, City communications.

The projects include road rehabilitation of 203rd Street from Fraser Highway to Douglas Avenue, and Industrial Avenue in the area of 201A Street and 203rd Street. There will be sidewalk work on 200th Street near 62nd Avenue, a crosswalk added at Grade Crescent and 201A Street and another at 208th Street and 45A Avenue. The capital projects that will benefit from gas tax revenue also include a raised media being added for Grade Crescent and 208th Street.

So far municipalities aren’t seeing the impact of the switch to electric vehicles on gas tax revenue and can’t know what impact the reduced amount of driving during the coronavirus lock down phase will have on gas tax revenue.

“EV vehicles are constituting a small percentage of the vehicles on the road. As such, they may not have a significant effect on collecting gas taxes yet,” according to the City spokesperson.

• READ MORE: Electric vehicles to get a boost under Langley Township plan

Typically most of the gas tax revenue collected by the federal government goes to TransLink but some is distributed to municipalities based on population through the Community Works Fund.

The Township share is $406,083.63 for 2020. Typically municipalities receive the gas tax revenue as two payments, in July and December but it was done as a single payment this year due to COVID-19.

The Township has earmarked its funds for asset management software ($125,970). It will spend $264,098 of the revenue on arterial and collector road pavement overlay and reconstruction.

“The amounts we have received have fluctuated year over year but over the past few years have been between $368,000 and $406,000,” according to Township media relations.

.

Got a news tip?

Email: heather.colpitts@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Gas pricestaxes

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Langley’s top cop reassigned amid charity gala questions

Just Posted

Unofficial holidays: here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Aug. 30 to Sept. 5

Ginger Cat Appreciation Day, Bison Ten Yell Day, and Slinky Day all coming up this week

Abbotsford company lands part of $374 million aerospace contract for U.S. military

Cascade Aerospace and Marshall Aerospace and Defense Group to maintain KC-130 transport aircraft

Langley sandwiched between cities with higher COVID-19 numbers

The BC Centre for Disease Control has released a map that shows numbers of cases per community

Gas tax revenues help fund roadwork around the Langleys

The Township and City received a total of $681,083 in federal funds from gas taxes

Langley non-profit owner helps families with back to school through new programs

Village Neighbourhood House has provides a space for parents to work while children play and learn

B.C.’s COVID-19 case count jumps to a record 124 on Friday

Province now up to 974 active coronavirus infections

Army aircraft crashes off California, killing 2 soldiers

The aircraft crashed during a routine training exercise

Man shot by police in Wisconsin no longer handcuffed to hospital bed

Jacob Blake was shot seven times in the back on Sunday

‘It’s all the worst things rolled into one’: B.C. woman advocates for awareness, funds for Huntington’s disease

The virtual BC Walk for Huntington Disease is set for Sept. 13.

NHL playoffs return after 2-day break for protests

Games were postponed due to protest racial injustice

WestJet says refusal to wear a mask could mean travel ban for a year

The policy will be applicable to all WestJet flights as well its budget subsidiary Swoop

WestJet starts sharing passenger information for COVID-19

B.C. again intervenes in federal jurisdiction to contain virus

TikTok celebrities criminally charged after LA house parties

Bryce Hall and Blake Gray are facing criminal charges

Goat knows how to float in Okanagan

Vernon ultra-athlete Shanda Hill took her pet goat paddleboarding over the weekend

Most Read