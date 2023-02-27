xx

Gateway shelter to reopen in Langley Tuesday

Other shelter at St. Andrews Anglican Church will be open Monday through Wednesday

Gateway emergency shelter in Langley, at 5787 Langley Bypass, will re-open Tuesday, Feb. 28 after staffing levels forced a last-minute shutdown on Sunday, Feb. 26.

READ ALSO: Staffing levels cited in one-evening shutdown of Gateway shelter in Langley

On Monday Feb. 27, Cristina Schneiter, community representative for Langley Extreme Weather Response, also announced Langley’s other shelter, at St. Andrews Anglican Church, 20955 Old Yale Rd., will be open on Monday, Tuesday, Feb. 28, and Wednesday, March 1.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Snow blankets Langley

“If you are sleeping outside, please come to the safety of the shelter,” the notice said.

Environment Canada was forecasting a chance of flurries or rain showers overnight with temperatures falling to freezing.

St. Andrews operates between 7 p.m. and 6:30 a.m.

The site is wheelchair-accessible and pet friendly (on a leash or in a kennel while in the building).

St. Andrews can accommodate couples.

Dinner, breakfast and lunch and are provided. St. Andrews can provide bus tickets.

Gateway of Hope operates from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Gateway is wheelchair accessible and pet-friendly. Dinner, breakfast and lunch and are provided. Laundry service and showers are available.

St. Andrews’ operator, the Lookout Housing and Health Society, can be contacted at 604-230-6457.

Salvation Army Gateway of Hope can be reached at 604-514-7375.

For more information about shelter availability, please call BC211: 211 or 604-875-6381.

Have a story tip? Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

HomelessLangleySevere weather

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Fisheries Department scrambled to claw back ‘ill-timed’ lobster tweet: documents
Next story
Finance minister guarantees tomorrow’s provincial budget won’t forget rural B.C.

Just Posted

A Tesla Model 3 electric vehicle is displayed during the California Air Resources Board (CARB) 50th Anniversary Technology Symposium and Showcase in Riverside, California, on Thursday, May 17, 2018. Bloomberg photo by Dania Maxwell
PAINFUL TRUTH: Best technology is boring

xx
Gateway shelter to reopen in Langley Tuesday

The Hells Angels clubhouse in Langley has been the gathering place for the White Rock chapter of the outlaw biker gang for years. (Langley Advance Times staff)
EXPLAINER: After government seizures, Langley’s Hells Angels clubhouse still stands

Logan Stewart scored 37 points to lead Brookswood past Elgin Park 80-54 in Sunday (Feb. 26) action at the Junior Boys Basketball Provincial Invitational Tournament at Langley Events Centre (Photo courtesy of Vancouver Sports Pictures)
Brookswood Bobcats down Elgin Park Orcas to make final 4 at Jr. Boys Basketball tournament