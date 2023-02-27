Gateway shelter to reopen in Langley Tuesday

Other shelter at St. Andrews Anglican Church will be open Monday through Wednesday

Gateway emergency shelter in Langley, at 5787 Langley Bypass, will re-open Tuesday, Feb. 28 after staffing levels forced a last-minute shutdown on Sunday, Feb. 26.

On Monday Feb. 27, Cristina Schneiter, community representative for Langley Extreme Weather Response, also announced Langley’s other shelter, at St. Andrews Anglican Church, 20955 Old Yale Rd., will be open on Monday, Tuesday, Feb. 28, and Wednesday, March 1.

“If you are sleeping outside, please come to the safety of the shelter,” the notice said.

Environment Canada was forecasting a chance of flurries or rain showers overnight with temperatures falling to freezing.

St. Andrews operates between 7 p.m. and 6:30 a.m.

The site is wheelchair-accessible and pet friendly (on a leash or in a kennel while in the building).

St. Andrews can accommodate couples.

Dinner, breakfast and lunch and are provided. St. Andrews can provide bus tickets.

Gateway of Hope operates from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Gateway is wheelchair accessible and pet-friendly. Dinner, breakfast and lunch and are provided. Laundry service and showers are available.

St. Andrews’ operator, the Lookout Housing and Health Society, can be contacted at 604-230-6457.

Salvation Army Gateway of Hope can be reached at 604-514-7375.

For more information about shelter availability, please call BC211: 211 or 604-875-6381.

