Dan Donkers and Andrea Voss of the Salvation Army’s Gateway of Hope in Langley organized the annual Kettle Campaign. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

Dan Donkers and Andrea Voss of the Salvation Army’s Gateway of Hope in Langley organized the annual Kettle Campaign. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

Generosity means Langley Christmas Kettle Campaign exceeds goal by $46,000

The Salvation Army’s Gateway of Hope will put the cash towards local programs

The Salvation Army’s annual holiday Kettle Campaign in Langley didn’t just meet its goals in a difficult year – it exceeded them by $46,000.

The campaign raised a total of $226,000 over December, collecting far more than the local $180,000 goal for Langley programs.

Dan Donkers, who headed up the fundraising efforts for the Salvation Army’s Gateway of Hope center, said there were some concerns early on in the season.

“I just didn’t know what to expect going into COVID,” he said.

Some volunteers, particularly the older ones, were not returning, and a few locations for the kettles had to be given up because of distancing issues.

But in general, the campaign went off as usual, with volunteers ringing bells and standing by the red cash collection kettles, and with online donations and even tap-pay stations for credit and debit cards at a few busy spots.

“We didn’t do anything particularly different,” Donkers noted.

Whatever the reason, this year people dug more deeply into their wallets.

“People gave, people were generous!” he said.

Last year, the goal was $180,000 as well, and the campaign made it to $183,000, so this year marks a big leap in fundraising.

Donkers said after the difficulties of the pandemic year, the money will be put to good use.

“It really helps, because we did suffer because of COVID,” he said.

The Gateway of Hope serves up meals to people in need, homeless and housed, every day, but has had to switch to a system of take away meals. The pandemic has disrupted other programs as well, including reducing space for the Emergency Weather Shelter because of distancing requirements.

The Kettle Campaign money goes towards financing multiple programs, including meals, food hampers, and school supplies for families with financial difficulties. The money collected in local kettles is spent in Langley.

ChristmasHomelessnessLangleySalvation Army

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
5 nations want Iran to deliver justice on downed plane
Next story
Big White Ski Resort cancels bookings for non-locals until February

Just Posted

Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.
LETTER: Langley business owner chastises Trudeau for not really caring for average Canadians

A local letter writer points out several instances where he failed to support key people or causes

On Christmas Day, Vikki McNamara sang Mariah Carey’s iconic Christmas song All I Want For Christmas Is You to the delight of onlookers in Golden Ears Provincial Park. (Special to The News)
VIDEO: Langley resident sings iconic Christmas song to the delight of onlookers in Golden Ears Provincial Park

Vikki McNamara sang Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You on Christmas Day

Dan Donkers and Andrea Voss of the Salvation Army’s Gateway of Hope in Langley organized the annual Kettle Campaign. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Generosity means Langley Christmas Kettle Campaign exceeds goal by $46,000

The Salvation Army’s Gateway of Hope will put the cash towards local programs

Mayor Jack Froese, along with Councillors Bob Long and Blair Whitmarsh, were the targets of a court case seeking to remove them from office. (Langley Advance Times files)
Mayor, councillors win court decision and stay in office in Langley Township

A judge dismissed a petition trying to remove three sitting council members

The most valuable property in Langley sits on Zero Avenue and is assessed at more than $17 million. (Google Maps)
Lots of land, location drives value of Langley’s most expensive properties

Most of the Township’s most valuable properties were in South Langley

COVID-19 cases reported to public health to Jan. 5, 2021. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C. shifts reporting to get COVID-19 information out faster

Cases by care home to be updated weekly

Dr. Supriya Sharma, chief medical adviser at Health Canada, speaks during a press conference to announce that Health Canada has authorized the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, at the Sir John A. Macdonald Building in Ottawa on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Kawai
No unexpected side-effects from COVID-19 shots given in Canada so far: Health Canada

Most side effects subside within 24 hours

(Black Press file photo)
Snowboarder dies in Whistler after plunging off cliff

The Whistler man in his mid-20s succumbed to his injuries after transport, police say

Cheslatta Carrier Nation received a grant in 2020 to help cover the costs of shipping fire-damaged trees to a pellet plant or bioenergy facility. (Forest Enhancement Society of B.C.)
B.C. pellet contract with Japanese giant extended past 2023

Mitsubishi buying 80,000 tonnes a year from Pinnacle

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2020 file photo, debris litters the scene where a Ukrainian plane crashed in Shahedshahr southwest of the capital Tehran, Iran. More questions than answers remain about the disaster that killed 176 people on board the Ukrainian jetliner, a year after Iran’s military mistakenly downed the plane with surface-to-air missiles. Officials in Canada, which was home to many of the passengers on the doomed plane, and other affected countries have raised concerns about the lack of transparency and accountability in Iran’s investigation of its own military. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi, File)
5 nations want Iran to deliver justice on downed plane

Sweden earlier had said that Iran had agreed to compensate the families’ of the foreign victims

Social activity in homes and accommodation at Big White Ski Resort has resulted in the transmission of COVID-19. (Big White Ski Resort photo)
Big White Ski Resort cancels bookings for non-locals until February

At least one more month until non-locals can stay at Big White, amid ongoing COVID-19 cluster

(Courtesy Photo | Frank Zmuda)
VIDEO: Beaver waddles through downtown Vancouver

‘Makin’ my way downtown…’

A RCMP vehicle pictured at the scene of a double homicide near Creston, Thursday, Jan. 7 (Mike Turner photo)
Suspect in roadside stabbing near Creston found dead, police confirm

A man allegedly responsible for a double homicide in Creston on Wednesday evening was found dead in Salmo.

Most Read