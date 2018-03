The Georgia Viaduct will look a little different next weekend as it transforms into a JUNOs red carpet.

According to the City of Vancouver, the viaduct will close Friday, March 24, at 9 p.m. and reopen Monday, March 27, at 3 a.m.

The JUNOs, which will be hosted by Michael Buble, are scheduled for Saturday, March 25, at Rogers Arena.