German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier speaks during a luncheon at the official residence of the German ambassador to Canada during an official visit in Ottawa, on Monday, April 24, 2023. Steinmeier is in the Lower Mainland today on the third day of his four-day trip to Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier visiting B.C’s Lower Mainland

Steinmeier to visit UBC’s Smart Hydrogen Energy District – a soon-to-open hydrogen fuelling station

Germany’s president is visiting the Lower Mainland today on the third day of his four-day trip to Canada.

Frank-Walter Steinmeier is slated to take a tour of the Burnaby fuel cell company Cellcentric before going to Vancouver for a roundtable discussion with German and Canadian business representatives.

He will later be greeted by Premier David Eby, will tour Vancouver Harbour by boat and visit the University of B.C.’s Smart Hydrogen Energy District – a soon-to-open hydrogen fuelling station.

Steinmeier was in Ottawa on Monday when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a German plane airlifted 58 Canadians out of Sudan as a conflict escalated in the country’s capital.

At a reception in Ottawa, Steinmeier said growing global autocratic rule is putting inclusion and the rule of law at risk, and democracies must secure and protect those values against attack.

Steinmeier will travel north to Yellowknife and Tuktoyaktuk on Wednesday for events, including meetings with government officials and a tour of the Canadian Armed Forces’ Joint Operations Centre in the North.

READ MORE: Canada has short window to get ahead of U.S. hydrogen efforts, backer warns

