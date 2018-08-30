Get fit in Aldergrove!

KURT LANGMANN PHOTO Aldergrove community recreation manager Rob Stare and aquatics and fitness programmer Nikole Longhi are excited about the new equipment and facilities opening Tuesday, Sept. 4 at the Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre.

Whether you’re aiming to lose weight or keep in top shape, the new fitness and exercise facilities in Aldergrove will help you do exactly that at an affordable price.

Langley Township’s latest phase of the Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre opens on Tuesday, Sept. 4 and it offers everything from cardio equipment to table and machine weights in the workout area, and the adjacent hardwood floor studio will provide classes in aerobics, yoga, zumba dance exercise and general fitness programs.

The maximum capacity is just over 150 people and both community recreation manager Rob Stare and aquatics and fitness programmer Nikole Longhi are looking forward to seeing it packed with heath and exercise enthusiasts.

The new facilities are located on the second floor of the community centre, with windows overlooking the ice arena on one side and the outdoor aquatic facilities on the other side.

“On opening day we will have staff to answer questions and show the public how to use the equipment, and the studio fitness classes start on September 16th,” said Longhi.

The cardio equipment is the largest and most up to date provided by the Township in its community facilities, and should prove even more popular. The cardio equipment is individually interactive with users, with each machine featuring an Android screen that can link to applications such as the MyFitness app, as well as social media.

Long said that this means users can follow workouts on the screen, or simply zone out to music while they exercise.

“There are also customized workouts that are real-time such as running the Boston Marathon on the treadmills,” said Longhi. “It simulates the grades of inclines on the treadmill while you see it on the screen. You can run, say, the first five kilometres of the Boston Marathon and run the next five when you come back, if you want.”

The cardio equipment at Aldergrove includes two upright bikes, two recumbent bikes, four ellipticals, five treadmills, two stair-climbers, two cross-over stair/ellipticals, and an upright rowing machine that is also accessible to wheelchair users. All of them feature the interactive Android screens.

There are also the free weights and cable weights equipment, plus the very first Technogym Omnia in the Township, which provides high-octane functional and ability training for eight users or more at the same time.

These new facilities will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays to Saturdays, and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays. Fitness users are also able to follow up their workout with a swim in the lap pool or dip in the hot tub at no additional charge.

The covered swimming pool will be open year-round and open the same hours as the fitness facilities, however, times will be set aside for swimming and aquatics classes from September through to December.

The standard Township admission fees apply to the fitness and lap pool facilities, with drop-in fees starting at $2.80 child, $3.60 youth, $4.10 students with card, $5.70 adult, $4.35 senior over age 60, and $11.30 family. Users can also save money by purchasing one of a variety of 10 or 20 visit cards, or the Go Active Passes for one to three months or a year.

See details at the Township website: https://www.tol.ca/recreation-culture/recreation-admission-fees/

The Otter Co-op Outdoor Experience waterpark facilities will reduce their opening hours after school returns on Sept. 4, but will remain open till the end of September from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays, and two sessions daily on Saturdays and Sundays, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Township passes or visit cards do not apply to this facility.