B.C. post-secondary institutions have all come up with different policies around smoking marijuana on campus. (Thought Catalog/Unsplash)

Getting High 101: Where and where not to smoke pot on B.C. campuses

Universities and colleges have differing policies for when recreational cannabis becomes legal

With legal marijuana just three weeks away, B.C. universities are busy figuring out if, and where, students can get high on campus.

Some post-secondary schools, like the University of British Columbia, are letting students smoke marijuana anywhere they can smoke cigarettes on campus – anywhere but recreational areas, near doorways or indoors.

The University of Victoria is also looking to create “cannabis-friendly” smoking areas.

But that’s about it.

Kwantlen Polytechnic University, with campuses in Langley, Surrey and Richmond, adopted a smoke-free campus policy earlier this year.

“Holding or smoking lighted tobacco, electronic cigarettes or other related devices that produce smoke by plant-based materials will be prohibited on KPU property,” the policy states.

The B.C. Institute of Technology will bring in their cannabis use policy on Oct. 17 – the day the recreational drug becomes legal.

READ MORE: Are you ready for marijuana to be legal Oct. 17

Marijuana will be banned on its grounds in the Lower Mainland, and students and faculty will be prohibited from attending any event related to BCIT while under the influence.

“Given the safety-sensitive nature of many of the programs offered at BCIT, impairment of any kind can have serious adverse effects on our community,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

The University of the Fraser Valley will ban the sale of any cannabis products and forbids the smoking of any substance on campus.

Langara College in Vancouver and Trinity Western University in Langley, both smoke-free grounds, will continue in that vein. Douglas College, in Coquitlam and New Westminster, went smoke-free on Sept. 1, in anticipation of legal cannabis.

Simon Fraser University is still working on a policy, but in an email to Black Press Media noted that staff will focus on how recreational cannabis could create “unsafe conditions and occupational hazards.”

Thompson Rivers University in Kamloops has banned the smoking of recreational pot, or selling cannabis, anywhere on its campus.

Selkirk College in the Kootenays has an outright ban on any smoking on campus.

Vancouver Island University in Nanaimo has banned cannabis on all its campuses and in any university-owned vehicles.

The provincial government has banned the smoking of cannabis everywhere where tobacco smoking is banned, as well as at playgrounds, sports fields and skate parks.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Stretch of road that claimed B.C. motorcyclist’s life has notorious past
Next story
Coffee, spouse, paycheque? What would you give up for your smartphone?

Just Posted

Langley Thunder’s Callies drafted by Calgary Roughnecks

The local boy could be off to play in the NLL this winter.

Doors on Langley’s new interpretive centre swing open – for a day

Langley residents kicked off fall with a visit to Derek Doubleday Arboretum and Rivers Day.

Langley Rivermen bring home two wins in Bauer showcase

Langley’s junior A hockey team earned victories over Trail and Merritt this weekend in Chilliwack.

Guardian of Surrey-Langley war memorial to get memorial of his own

The late Dave Manson spent 10 years looking after First World War memorial without pay

A call for a limit on how long Langley councillors can serve (updated)

Veteran council member says four terms should be the maximum

Trump dumps on Canada, says he rejected NAFTA meeting with Trudeau

Prime Minister’s Office disputed the president’s statement — insisting it did not request a meeting

Coffee, spouse, paycheque? What would you give up for your smartphone?

B.C. residents say they’d give up a lot, according to a BC Hydro report

5 to start your day

$5000 reward offered for Surrey murder suspect, Vancouver startup offers real estate for $1 and more

Deported man is suspect in deadly California beatings

A man who was deported from the United States six times was expected in court Wednesday

Getting High 101: Where and where not to smoke pot on B.C. campuses

Universities and colleges have differing policies for when recreational cannabis becomes legal

Feds want closed door hearing for pipeline spy allegations

Case gets underway today on allegations of CSIS spying on anti-pipeline activists

Trudeau says he didn’t want to meet with Trump

Trudeau disputes Trump’s claims that Canada requested meeting with president

From rivals to life partners: Canadian forward ties knot with U.S. counterpart

Canadian women’s hockey team forward Gillian Apps marries American forward Meghan Duggan

All eyes on U.S. Senate hearing

Broadcasters, cable news clear schedules for coverage of the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing

Most Read