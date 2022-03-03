Giants owner Bublé to receive Order of B.C. in virtual ceremony

Michael Bublé and his children were at the Dec. 10 Teddy Bear Toss game of the Vancouver Giants at the LEC. (Rob Wilton/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Singer and part-owner of Langley’s Vancouver Giants, Michael Bublé, will receive his Order of British Columbia medal on Thursday, March 3 during a virtual ceremony.

Born in 1975, Burnaby’s Bublé dreamed of being a singer or a pro hockey player when he grew up.

While his singing dreams were realized, Bublé has continued to pursue his hockey dreams through is ownership of part of the Vancouver Giants, which plays in the Langley Events Centre.

Bublé has supported Canuck Place Children’s Hospice, B.C. Children’s Hospital, the Burnaby Hospital Foundation and international charities such as Dog for Dog, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, and Children’s Hospital in Argentina.

In his singing career, he has sold more than 75 million records worldwide, and won 13 Juno awards and four Grammys.

Although he was named to the Order of British Columbia in 2020, Bublé’s actual investiture ceremony was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The investiture ceremony will be played on the provincial YouTube channel, starting at 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 3.

READ MORE: Michael Bublé ‘sleighs’ the Canadian music charts as ‘Christmas’ makes history at No. 1

Have a story tip? Email: matthew.claxton@langleyadvancetimes.com



Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

LangleyMusicVancouver Giants