Girl, 12, groped in Vancouver

Police investigating after 12-year-old was on her phone and a man assaulted her

Police are looking for answers after a 12-year-old girl was groped on Vancouver’s West Side.

Officers said Thursday the girl had been walking along West King Edward Avenue at Pine Crescent on Tuesday morning when she stopped at the southwest corner to use her phone.

She told police that a man ran up to her and “quickly groped” her before running south along Pine.

The man is described as white, in his late 40s to early 50s, with grey stubble and a noticeable freckle under his right eye. He was wearing a black toque, a T-shirt, tight yoga-style pants and a black backpack.

“The VPD have been working to identify this man since receiving the report on Feb. 14,” said Const. Jason Doucette.

“We want to encourage people to watch out for one another and to report any suspicious behaviour to 911 immediately.”

