Girl, 18, dies following two-vehicle crash in Abbotsford

The passenger of a car involved in a collision yesterday on Mt. Lehman Road has died, police say. Photo: Ken Pukanich (@kenpook)/Twitter

An 18-year-old girl died following a collision in Abbotsford yesterday afternoon, according to a press release from the Abbotsford Police Department (APD).

The crash took place just after noon at the intersection of Mt. Lehman Road and Automall Drive, and involved a Dodge Ram pickup truck and a Toyota Camry.

The teen was a passenger in the Camry. She was taken by BC Ambulance to hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries, police say.

The 17-year-old driver of the Camry and the 32-year-old pickup driver remained on scene, and are co-operating with investigators.

The collision is still under investigation, and further details have not been released, including the circumstances of the crash. The name of the victim has also not been released.

“We offer our condolences to the family and friends of the young lady killed in this tragic accident,” said APD Const. Jody Thomas.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the APD at 604-859-5225, text 222973 (abbypd), or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.