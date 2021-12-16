Glass recycling resumes in Langley

Glass pickup had been impacted by the floods

Glass recycling is slowly returning to normal in Langley after almost a month of disruptions caused by the mid-November floods.

Recycle BC suspended its curbside glass pickup on Monday, Nov. 22, a week after the first in a series of devastating atmospheric rivers drenched Southwest British Columbia.

The recycling organization’s storage, processing, and transportation of glass were all hit hard by flooding and road closures. In Langley Township, the recycling contractor that handles curbside pickup, Sierra Waste, had to suspend its own glass pickups as a result.

Curbside collection began again in Langley on Monday, Dec. 13, along with centralized pickups from apartments and condos.

However, not all glass recycling in the province has restarted, according to Recycle BC’s website.

The organization is still phasing in its return to glass recycling, as well as for foam packing material, also known as Styrofoam.

Glass pickup resumed in Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley, and Vancouver Island, but in some other regions remains suspended.

In addition, drop off at depots is still temporarily suspended. People with glass or foam packing they want to take to a depot are being asked to hang onto it for a while longer.

