Gloucester rezoning moves closer to reality in Langley Township

The eight properties planned for rezoning are in red, on the north side of 56th Avenue. Existing industrial properties are in purple, and nearby rural lots are in green. (Township of Langley)

A plan to potentially rezone 36 acres of land and add it to Aldergrove’s Gloucester Industrial Park will include a potential $1.9 million payment to Langley Township for future park, trail, and recreation projects.

The Township council approved the first readings of rezonings that would transform the lots on the north side of 56th Avenue, between 264th and 268th Streets into part of the industrial park, expanding it for the first time in years.

A majority of council was in favour of moving the project along, and hearing from the public at the next phase.

Up for debate will be not only the rezoning of the land, but the sizable Community Amenity Contribution (CAC) the Township has negotiated with the developers.

Development of the land is to include $2.8 million in environmental benefits and compensation related to the site, as well as a $1.9 million CAC directly to the Township for trail enhancements, recreation facilities, or other amenities.

Councillor Blair Whitmarsh, who asked for an amendment ensuring that the $1.9 million could be spent on rec facilities if the council so chooses, noted that there is no CAC policy for industrial lands in the Township.

Rezoning of land to industrial is extremely rare in the Township.

Several councillors were supportive of hearing from the public but didn’t want to say how they might come down in the final vote on the rezonings.

“I’m just supporting moving this along to get it to public hearing,” noted Coun. David Davis.

Also hoping for public input was Coun. Petrina Arnason, although she noted that it was an “extraordinary opportunity” for the Township.

It would allow them to leverage the project to gain environmental and social benefits, she said.

Coun. Kim Richter voted against moving forward with the rezoning, with all the other councillors in favour.

The next step will be a public hearing, after which there will be a final vote on the matter.

PREVIOUSLY: Council ponders transforming 36-acre site into industrial land

The fate of the land has been up in the air for years.

Some of the owners originally tried to have it excluded from the ALR years ago, but the ALC originally turned that proposal down. A lengthy court battle followed, with the courts ruling that the original ALC decision be overturned and reconsidered.

The ALC changed its original ruling in 2020. It has now given provisional approval for removing the land from the ALR, subject to certain conditions.

One of the key issues around the site is the shortage of industrial land around Metro Vancouver. Gloucester was created decades ago, but after years of development there are few remaining lots on the site, which runs from 264th Street east to the border with Abbotsford.

The shortage also led to the close decision recently by Metro Vancouver to allow industrial development in the South Campbell Heights lands in Surrey, near South Langley.

READ ALSO: Metro Vancouver board endorses Surrey’s South Campbell Heights plan

