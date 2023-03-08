Glover Road Overpass to close until summer 2024

Overpass is being torn down and replaced as part of highway widening

A year-long closure of the Glover Road highway overpass begins next Monday, March 13, and drivers in Langley will have to adjust their routes.

The overpass will be closed to all cars, pedestrians, and cyclists between University Drive to the south, and Telegraph Trail to the north.

The B.C. Ministry of Transportation is asking drivers and cyclists to use the 216th Street overpass to the west, while trucks and commercial vehicles are directed to detour to 232nd Street’s interchange.

Some bus routes will be affected by the change, with scheduling information available via www.translink.ca.

The $19.5 million overpass replacement is part of a wider project to widen Highway One to six lanes all the way from 216th Street to 264th Street. The extra lanes will be HOV/electric vehicle lanes.

The new overpass is expected to open in the summer of 2024.

Upgrading the Glover Road overpass is also meant to stop trucks from slamming into it.

Over the last few years, overheight vehicles have repeatedly smashed into the structure, usually heading east. This has resulted in partial closures of the overpass to make repairs, and has damaged or completely demolished several trucks and trailers.

The overpass, built in the 1960s, is lower than the other nearby overpasses, and truck drivers who fail to check their clearances in advance have run afoul of it multiple times.

The new overpass will be significantly higher.

When completed, the new overpass will have multi-use pathways on either side, each three meters wide. This will also be an upgrade for cyclists and pedestrians. The current overpass has a single sidewalk on its east side, and no shoulders or bike lanes for cyclists.

For a map of the detour routes and more information on the overall highway widening project, visit www.gov.bc.ca/216to264widening.

