Glow Christmas Festival is expanding to Abbotsford for 2019. (Langley Advance file photo)

Glow Christmas festival moves to Abbotsford

World’s largest indoor Christmas festival landing in Tradex in December

Abbotsford is now set to glow later this year.

Glow, the world’s largest indoor Christmas festival, announced earlier today that the popular event will be moving out of Langley and expanding to two new locations – one in Abbotsford and one in Vancouver.

Abbotsford’s Tradex will host the event, which will run from Dec. 5, 2019 to Jan. 4, 2020.

The festival had run at Langley’s Darvonda Gardens since 2017, but a recent ruling by the Agricultural Land Commission forced them to find a new location. The ALC ruled earlier this year that the event isn’t a permitted farm use.

Last year saw about 120,000 people check out the festivities in Langley.

“We are thrilled that Glow Gardens will be bringing their event to Abbotsford this winter,” stated Craig Nicols, Executive Director of Tourism Abbotsford in a press release. “The team at Tradex and Tourism Abbotsford look forward to working with Lawrence and the rest of the Glow team as they prepare to make Tradex their home this December. This event is a great opportunity to showcase our community, it will be fun to welcome thousands of visitors to Abbotsford and to Tradex throughout the holiday season.”

The 2019 theme for Glow Abbotsford is ‘Santa’s Sleigh Adventure’. Guests will help Santa and his elves find his reindeer as they explore fun new ways to deliver presents using hot air balloons, planes, trains, motorcycles and more. The event will encompass nearly 90,000 square feet, and over one million lights will be part of the many displays.

The festival also includes playgrounds, licensed bars, live music and holiday markets.

The Vancouver location is set inside the Harbour Convention Centre in the downtown core. The festival’s expansion also includes nine other cities, including Edmonton, Halifax, Ottawa, Saskatoon, Pittsburgh, Seattle, Odense (Denmark) and two more additional locations still to be confirmed.

In conjunction with the announcement, a promotional discount for a Glow season pass is available online to the first 1,000 customers. Benefits include unlimited visits to Christmas Glow, flexibility and no-hassle rescheduling, along with a 56% discount on ticket prices for the whole family.

For more information on the event, follow the festival on social media @glowabbotsford or visit the event’s website at glowgardens.com/abbotsford-christmas.

