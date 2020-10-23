The Glow Gardens light display will be moving to the Greater Vancouver Zoo this year for an outdoor event. (Langley Advance Times files)

The Glow Gardens light display will be moving to the Greater Vancouver Zoo this year for an outdoor event. (Langley Advance Times files)

Glow Gardens light display re-locates to Greater Vancouver Zoo

Now outdoors, the event will start nightly in November

Glow is back in Langley – at the Greater Vancouver Zoo.

Glow Gardens, the holiday light display event that has been held in greenhouses in Langley and other Fraser Valley communities, has announced a new, COVID-friendly Christmas version to be held starting Nov. 18. and running to Jan. 2.

The Greater Vancouver Zoo will be the site of the nightly event.

Visitors will walk past larger-than-life lighted displays, pass through a 100-foot-long dancing light tunnel, and there will be music, seasonal food and treats, and a hunt for Santa’s “lost presents” throughout the property.

“We really want to help create a memorable experience for the community during this time of COVID-19, when we have fewer chances to get out of the house for safe, family fun,” said Serge Lussier, general manager of the Greater Vancouver Zoo.

“Christmas spirit is just a little more important this year, amidst all the challenges of COVID,” said Lawrence Jansen, CEO and founder of Glow Gardens. “So we’re excited that the Greater Vancouver Zoo is hosting Glow Gardens because of its unique outdoor venue and ability to operate in a safe way.”

The zoo has been open through most of the COVID-19 pandemic, after it transformed itself into a one-way experience that allows room for physical distancing.

There are hand sanitizer stations throughout the park and the six-foot rule is in effect between families.

Glow began at Langley’s Darvonda Nursery greenhouses, where Jansen and his team decided to use the space, partially empty due to the season, to host a public Christmas light show in 2017.

The popular event was expanded with Harvest Glow, a fall event in 2018, and more Glow events were planned in other communities in North America and Europe.

In 2019, the show moved from Langley to Abbotsford due to a ruling by the Agricultural Land Commission that the light display was not a permitted use on ALR land. The owners are trying to bring the show back to Langley in the future.

READ MORE: Glow festival organizers seek a return to Langley

Due to COVID-19 concerns, holding Glow indoors, in a greenhouse or any other permanent structure, wasn’t considered viable this year.

Tickets to visit the zoo’s Glow Gardens have to be purchased in advance for a specified entry time, as overall capacity at the zoo has been reduced, and wearing a mask is encouraged at all times.

But the zoo, as an outdoor attraction, has actually seen a surge of visitors this year despite limiting the number of people allowed through the gates at any one time.

READ MORE: Greater Vancouver Zoo turns to Zoom for virtual visits

Tickets can be purchased from www.glowgardens.com.

AldergroveAnimalsChristmasLangley

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Bears at the Greater Vancouver Zoo. (Greater Vancouver Zoo photo)

Bears at the Greater Vancouver Zoo. (Greater Vancouver Zoo photo)

Previous story
Two flights into Abbotsford have had recent COVID-19 exposures
Next story
Elections B.C. beefs up local teams for surge of mail-in ballots

Just Posted

The number of new COVID-19 cases in the Fraser South region has doubled in the last two weeks. The number of cases in the Fraser East region has tripled. Chart: Tyler Olsen
COVID-19 surge in B.C. fuelled by spikes in new cases in Fraser Valley & Surrey area

Number of newly confirmed cases has tripled in Fraser Valley and doubled in the Surrey/Langley area

The Glow Gardens light display will be moving to the Greater Vancouver Zoo this year for an outdoor event. (Langley Advance Times files)
Glow Gardens light display re-locates to Greater Vancouver Zoo

Now outdoors, the event will start nightly in November

Cheryl Jean-Paul, head coach of women’s basketball at Trinity Western University (TWU) spoke on on athletics, race and diversity at the Oct. 23, 2020 Spartan Sports Leadership Superconference. (TWU/special to Langley Advance Times)
Pandemic has forced university athletics to slow down and pay attention, says head coach of women’s basketball at Langley’s TWU

‘We … often forget to celebrate the character of our athletes’

On Oct. 22, 2020 Langley School District reported an individual with COVID-19 was at the school on Oct. 13, 14 and 15. (Google)
Six Langley schools now on COVID-19 exposure list

Belmont elementary is latest school added

If you didn’t vote by mail, or at the advance polls, we hope you get out Saturday to cast your ballot in the 2020 provincial election. (Black Press Media files)
OUR VIEWS: Vote early for grandma

The B.C. election is happening on Saturday, Oct. 24. Please make sure to cast your ballot.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry at a COVID-19 press conference in September 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C shatters single-day COVID-19 record with 274 new cases; most linked to gatherings

No deaths reported in past 24 hours

B.C. Chief Electoral Officer Anton Boegman (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
Elections B.C. beefs up local teams for surge of mail-in ballots

Nearly half a million mailed ballots have been received

Two recent flights into Abbotsford International Airport have had recent COVID-19 exposures, according to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.
Two flights into Abbotsford have had recent COVID-19 exposures

Centre for Disease Control asks passengers to monitor for symptoms for 14 days

The Coquihalla Summit pictured at 9:18 a.m. Oct. 23. Hwy 5 is closed in both directions due to a multi-vehicle incident. (DriveBC)
Multi-vehicle incident closes Coquihalla Highway in both directions

Snow has caused limited visibility on the highway.

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

From l-r., first lady Melania Trump, President Donald Trump, moderator Kristen Welker of NBC News, Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden on stage at the conclusion of the second and final presidential debate Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Trump, Biden fight over the raging virus, climate and race

Republican president declared the virus, which killed more than 1,000 Americans on Thursday alone, will “go away.”

Actor Ryan Reynolds surprised a Shuswap family with a special birthday message to their son who was worried he'd be alone on his 9th birthday on Nov. 24. (Tiffanie Trudell/Facebook)
Ryan Reynolds text almost gives away Shuswap boy’s birthday surprise

Deadpool actor helps remind eight-year-old Canoe resident he’s not alone

Vancouver police reactivated the search for Jordan Naterer Thursday Oct. 22. Photo courtesy of VPD.
Mom of missing Manning Park hiker believes her son is waiting to come home

‘He’s going to come out of a helicopter and say ‘what took you so long?”

Most Read