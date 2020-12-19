A child in the community places flowers at the site where a Surrey mom was killed by a runaway cargo van on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. On Thursday, dozens of people from the community came together to pay tribute to the mom. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

GoFundMe for ‘heroic’ Surrey mom killed by runaway van raises thousands within a day

Paramjit Masutta was killed when an unoccupied vehicle rolled down 144th Street

A GoFundMe for a Surrey woman, killed by a runaway cargo van in the Sullivan Heights neighbourhood, has raised more than $50,000 in less than 24 hours.

Paramjit Masutta was killed by a runaway cargo van on Dec. 15 after it rolled down 144th Street, near 61A Avenue. It happened around 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday (Dec. 15).

READ ALSO: Pedestrian struck and killed by driverless vehicle near Surrey’s Sullivan Heights Secondary, Dec. 15, 2020

Police said two vehicles were involved in the crash, adding that “early indications” were that an “unoccupied cargo truck rolled into traffic where it struck a vehicle” and then “continued travelling onto the sidewalk” and hit the woman.

Surrey RCMP said the driver of the cargo van stayed at the scene was co-operating with police.

READ ALSO: Surrey RCMP to mechanically inspect cargo van that killed Surrey mom, Dec. 16, 2020

Corporal Joanie Sidhu said the woman was walking her two children home from school when the incident happened.

“She was walking with her two kids. They were uninjured and they are physically OK,” Sidhu said of the children. “They are being looked after, I just can’t give you the details of who is looking after them. The kids are being looked after.”

A GoFundMe was created on Friday (Dec. 18) for Masutta, who was described as a “heroic mother (who) pushed her two little children out of the way,” before being hit.

“Paramjit was the most beautiful, dedicated mother to twin girls and a loving wife,” reads the GoFundMe. “The family had just moved in the neighborhood and were enjoying a wholesome life before this tragedy suddenly took the road from under them all.”

The fundraiser, which is organized by Masutta’s husband Daljit, had raised $50,032 by Saturday morning.

The GoFundMe can be found at gofundme.com/f/community-support-for-masutta-family.

The community came together on Dec. 17 to pay tribute to Masutta.

READ ALSO: Dozens pay tribute to Surrey mom killed by runaway cargo van, Dec. 17, 2020

Dozens of people gathered at the intersection of 144th Street and 61A Avenue to lay flowers and pay tribute at the crash site. Families could be see walking down the street and coming out of their homes with flowers in hand.

Penny Barker, who organized the small gathering on Thursday, said she just wanted the community to “pause for a few minutes and be grateful.”

“That way the husband knows that we’re all on his side and we’re thinking about him,” she told the Now-Leader.

Meantime, Goldstone Park Elementary principal Laura Grills said in a Dec. 17 newsletter that the school community “suffered a tragic loss earlier this week.

“A parent at our school was the victim of an accident and we are heartbroken for the family. This is a devastating loss and we need to be respectful of the family’s privacy as they process their grief,” said Grills.

However, she added there have been a “number of families” who have reached out to offer support for the family.

“While your overwhelming kindness is appreciated, at this time please do not drop off items at the school,” said Grills, adding that the school’s parent advisory committee has volunteered to coordinate monetary donations through the hot lunch website.

To donate, visit goldstonepark.hotlunches.net.

– With files from Tracy Holmes, Tom Zytaruk


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Surrey

