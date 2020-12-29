GoFundMe launched for driver t-boned in Aldergrove Boxing Day crash

Cody Weatherston was involved in a car accident in which his car was T-boned while travelling down 16th Avenue in Langley. (GoFundMe)

Cody Weatherston was involved in a car accident on Boxing Day.

His car was T-boned while travelling down 16th Avenue in Langley.

He was airlifted to Vancouver General Hospital where it was determined that he sustained, among a compound skull fracture and collapsed lung, a traumatic brain injury.

Family friend Karin Iversen started a GoFundMe page on Sunday, Dec. 27, and said Weatherston has lived in Langley and Aldergrove all his life.

“At only 20 years old, he is in the prime of his life,” she wrote. “He has been working two jobs with plans to return to school in the new year.”

Iversen went on to say that she has been best friend’s with Weatherston’s mother, Lorri, and consider’s her four children part of her own family.

READ MORE: Aldergrove crash on Boxing Day sends one to hospital

“Cody’s recovery may be long and arduous and it is our hope to help ease that burden somewhat, at least financially,” Weatherston wrote. “If you feel like me and would like to help somehow, please consider contributing to this go fund me page that will go directly to Cody and Lorri as they face the unexpected costs that a devastating accident like this incurs.”

More than 203 donations and 1,000 shares led to $17,265 being raised as of Tuesday, Dec. 29 – almost $2,000 more than the listed $15,000 goal.

Around 1:30 p.m. on Boxing Day, Township of Langley crews responded to reports of a serious motor vehicle accident at 256th St. and 16th Ave.

They arrived to find that an SUV had t-boned a sedan in the intersection and the force of the crash sent both vehicles into the ditch and left the SUV on its side.

Crews worked quickly to stabilize the SUV and used multiple extrication tools to remove the roof from the sedan and extricate the driver.

She shared the following day that Weatherston went for an exploratory surgery due to some fluid in his abdomen and that overall the outcome was good.

“He is being kept sedated and has cooling blankets to give his brain time to heal,” Iversen explained, adding that Weatherston is in an induced coma.

People can view Weatherston’s GoFundMe page at www.gofundme.com/f/q7u5za-codys-recovery-fund.

Weatherston’s oldest sister, Tasha Mash, has meanwhile put out a call for witnesses on behalf of the family.

If anyone has any footage or information on the accident, she has asked that they contact her through email at bandtmash@yahoo.com.

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@aldergrovestar.com



