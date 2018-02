A GoFundMe page was created Sunday morning that identifies University of Victoria student Nijin John as the man who died after a surfing accident on Long Beach Saturday afternoon. (Photo-GoFundMe)

A GoFundMe page was launched on Sunday that identifies University of Victoria student Nijin John as the man who died after a surfing accident near Tofino on Saturday afternoon.

“He was a beloved son, brother, and a friend,” the page states. “Hope God gives his family the strength and fortitude to bear this tragic loss.”

The fundraiser’s description adds that the money raised will go towards funeral expenses. The page had raised $11,015 of its $15,000 goal just nine hours after being launched.