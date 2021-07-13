A GoFundMe campaign was set up for the Stemmer family after brothers Eric (pictured with his family) and Patrick Stemmer were killed in a crane collapse in Kelowna. (GoFundMe image)

A GoFundMe campaign was set up for the Stemmer family after brothers Eric (pictured with his family) and Patrick Stemmer were killed in a crane collapse in Kelowna. (GoFundMe image)

GoFundMe set up for Salmon Arm brothers killed in crane collapse

Stemmer Construction operated crane which collapsed in Kelowna

The collapse of a crane in downtown Kelowna on July 12 is being felt deeply in Salmon Arm.

According to a GoFundMe account set up by Emily Roy for the Stemmer family, among those killed in the accident were brothers Eric and Patrick Stemmer.

“These men are husbands, fathers, sons, friends and chosen family to so many, this sudden loss is nothing short of heartbreaking…,” she wrote.

“We have the opportunity to be a lighthouse amongst the storm for these families. Money doesn’t fix anything, however it can provide support and self care that these women are in need of.

“In these times of grief you are not alone. There are people in your corner to help navigate through these horrific events of life. It takes a village to get through life, and your village has you.”

A video posted to an Instagram account bearing Patrick Stemmer’s name shows crews disassembling the crane. The video was posted less than two hours before the crane collapsed.

READ MORE: Basran, Horgan offer condolences after downtown Kelowna crane collapse

READ MORE: 4 people dead in Kelowna crane

