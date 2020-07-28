GoFundMe set up to help send body of Cultus Lake drowning victim back home to India

Manpreet Singh, 22, died on Saturday, July 25 while he was swimming in the lake at Entrance Bay

A fundraiser has been set up to help a family send the body of their loved one back to India after he drowned in Cultus Lake on the weekend.

Manpreet Singh, 22, died on Saturday, July 25 while he was swimming in the lake at Entrance Bay.

Family member, Jagpal Singh, started a GoFundMe account on Sunday to raise money to bring Manpreet’s body home. Within two days more than $31,000 had been raised. The fundraiser goal is set at $35,000.

Manpreet was an international student attending Kwantlen Polytechnic University in Surrey, and was from a village in Gurdaspur, Punjab.

Chilliwack RCMP said he was found under the water by a Good Samaritan and brought to shore Saturday afternoon, but he was unable to be revived.

According to the GoFundMe page, Manpreet has family in Surrey and Ottawa as well as India. Funds raised will go towards sending Manpreet’s body back home to India and to helping the family.

“Even a little from you can help. Please donate even a little if you can,” Jagpal wrote.

To donate, go to the GoFundMe page at gofundme.com/f/sending-brothers-body-to-india.

