Karanjot Singh Sodhi has been identified as one of four people killed in a Christmas Eve bus crash on the Connector. (Photo/GoFundMe)

Karanjot Singh Sodhi has been identified as one of four people killed in a Christmas Eve bus crash on the Connector. (Photo/GoFundMe)

Fundraiser started for man who died in B.C. Christmas Eve bus crash

Four people died in the crash along the Okanagan Connector

A man from India, who had only been in Canada a few months on a work permit, was one of four people killed in a Christmas Eve bus crash on the Okanagan Connector.

A GoFundMe page has been started for Karanjot Singh Sodhi, 42. He is survived by his wife, a six-year-old son, three-year-old daughter, and his mother.

Sodhi arrived in Canada just four months ago from the Indian city of Amritsar.

Donations will go to funeral arrangements and to support his family.

Police have not released the names of those who died.

Interior Health spokesperson Michaela Swan says seven people remain in hospital. All are expected to survive.

Police have said road conditions the evening of the crash were described “as very poor with ice and snow on the road surface along with rain and hail falling.”

READ MORE: Remaining patients from deadly Okanagan bus crash expected to live: Interior Health

READ MORE: Special weather statement ends as temperatures rise throughout Okanagan

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

auto accidentcar crashfatal collisionhighway chaosMerrittRCMPTransit

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Expert warns of ‘perfect storm’ as the number of police shootings increases in 2022
Next story
Pedestrian killed in Maple Ridge after Monday evening collision

Just Posted

Veronique Kolisnyk shared one last photograph for 2022, this one of a varied thrush visiting the bird feeder in the backyard of her Walnut Grove home during a recent snowfall. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: Spotting beauty at the backyard bird feeder

“Family vacations” have evolved from road trips to see relations to travelling to international tourist destinations, one letter writer says. (Black Press Media files)
LETTER: Langley resident cherishes old-fashioned family vacations over flashy tourist destinations

Environment Canada is warning of possible coastal flooding in Metro Vancouver and eastern Vancouver Island Tuesday, Dec. 22. (Shane MacKichan/special to Black Press Media)
Coastal flood warning issued for low-lying areas of Metro Vancouver

The 2nd Brookswood Scouts did tree chipping after Christmas 2021 and have teamed up with the 1st Fort Langley Venturer Scouts to offer chipping Jan. 7, 2023. There are several groups hosting fundraisers starting Dec. 28. (Glenn Disney/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Langley Christmas tree chipping events planned

Pop-up banner image