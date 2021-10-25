Gold, drugs, ammo discovered in Langley hotel room

RCMP had been called about a gues who had been tardy in checking out

A one-ounce gold bar was among the items discovered in a Langley hotel room recently. (Langley RCMP)

A call about a guest who was late checking out of a Langley hotel led Mounties to discover drugs, pistol ammunition, gold, and bundles of cash.

On Oct. 11, RCMP were called by staff at the Sandman Signature Hotel in Walnut Grove about a guest who had stayed past his checkout time.

When the officers entered the room, they found a 52-year-old Vancouver man in medical distress, and unable to communicate.

The man was taken to the hospital by paramedics, but RCMP stayed because syringes, ammunition, and drugs were scattered across the floor of the filthy room, said Cpl. Holly Largy, spokesperson for the Langley RCMP.

After they had a search warrant, RCMP officers seized:

• Almost $100,000 in cash

• Almost 70 grams of suspected fentanyl, dyed purple and different shades of blue

• About 30 grams of suspected methamphetamine

• Dozens of rounds of 9 mm ammunition

• A one-ounce gold bar

• Various scales.

The hotel guest is known to police, but he has not been charged with anything. He was released from the hospital after treatment, Largy said.

An investigation is ongoing and the information will be sent to the B.C. Prosecution Service, which will decide whether or not to lay charges.

The floor was covered with ammunition and syringes, and more ammo was found in a box. (Langley RCMP)