Langley RCMP are looking for scammers who were driving cars with Alberta license plates. (Langley Advance Times files)

Gold scammers take $500 from Langley man

A second attempt was rebuffed in Aldergrove

A pair of suspected con artists duped a Langley man out of $520 and tried the same scheme on at least one other potential victim on Aug. 30, police say.

A man and a woman approached a man at a Willoughby gas station with what Langley RCMP Cpl. Holly Largy called a “tale of woe.”

They claimed they didn’t have enough money to get home, and offered to sell some gold jewelry to the victim.

He bought two “gold” chains and two rings for $420 in cash and $100 in gas for the couple’s black SUV, which had Alberta plates.

The man went to a jeweler later and discovered that the gold was fake.

The couple are described as Middle Eastern in appearance, and in their mid-30s.

Later the same day, police were called abut the second incident, this time in Aldergrove, in which two men approached with a similar offer. The man did not take them up on their offer. This time the suspects were driving a Kia Sorrento, also with Alberta plates.

It’s likely that the two scam attempts were connected due to the similar pitch and the Alberta plates on both vehicles, said Largy.

The RCMP is issuing an old familiar warning: if it seems too good to be true, it probably is.

“Don’t allow yourself to be persuaded to make a purchase in this type of situation,” Largy said. “Exercise due diligence. Have a professional look at the jewelry prior to the purchase. Keep the money in your bank account.”

