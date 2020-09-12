Golden Ears Bridge numbers slowly climbing towards pre-COVID levels

TransLink is reporting roughly 93 per cent of 2019 bridge traffic is now back using the crossing

Traffic numbers for the Golden Ears Bridge are not as high as they were last year, but they’re climbing again after a major dip coinciding with the start of the pandemic.

According to August statistic released by TransLink, traffic across the bridge – which connects Langley and Surrey to the south with Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge to the north – is 93 per cent of what it was during the same month in 2019.

Looking at average weekday volume on the bridge, August 2019 saw 68,421 cars cross. This past month, the weekday average dropped to 63,729.

Looking at a six-month period 2019 over 2020, all of this summer’s numbers were down by comparison, but COVID-19 is believed responsible for that drop, said senior TransLink media advisor Gabrielle Price.

The lowest number came due to COVID on Friday, May 27, when traffic was only at 58 per cent of average.

Since that low point, Price said the growth has been relatively steady, but has yet to surpass last year’s month-over-month numbers.

In March 2019, the average weekday volume was 64,092. In March of this year, it dropped to 46,555. Almost a 20,000 vehicle difference.

In April 2019, the number was 66,182, compared to April 2020 at 46,393. Again, almost 20,000 apart.

In May 2019, the average number of vehicles was 67,725. Compare that to 54,255 in May of 2020.

In June there was a bit bigger jump. Comparing that month in 2019, when the average volume was 67,767, for June 2020 the number reached 60,898.

And then, in July 2019,the average was 68,251 – versus 63,552 for July 2020.

Even looking at the first few days of September (Aug. 31 to Sept. 4), Price said Golden Ears traffic is improving, but still down at 93 per cent of pre-COVID numbers.

