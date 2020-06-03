Stu Burgess is with Alouette Park operations manager. (THE NEWS-files)

Golden Ears park expected to be busy the first camping weekend of season

Campgrounds expected to be full or close to full

Campgrounds are expected to be at or near capacity at Golden Ears Provincial Park for the first camping weekend of the season.

Poor weather last weekend meant that the park wasn’t overly busy with patrons, said Stu Burgess, operations manager with Alouette Park Management, the park operator for both Golden Ears and Rolley Lake Provincial Park.

But, he said, they are hoping for better weather this weekend and his staff are looking forward to the first weekend of welcoming campers to the park.

READ MORE: B.C. park reservations surge as campgrounds reopen

“We expect the campgrounds to be full or very close to full,” he said.

Golden Ears Provincial Park reopened for day use as of May 14 and the Victoria Day holiday saw lineups at both Golden Ears park and Rolley Lake Provincial Park.

Camping in provincial parks is open to B.C. residents, only, this summer.

 

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CampingGolden Ears Provincial Park

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Greater Victoria drive-thru window smashed after man receives burger without mustard
Next story
Body found on Highway 1 outside of Hope, sparking closures

Just Posted

Langley daughter recalls last words spoken to mother who died of COVID-19 on 88th birthday

Verna Clarke was more than a senior with dementia who died of COVID at Langley Lodge, she was ‘loved’

Aldergrove 60-year-old can ‘finally afford to retire’ after winning $24M in lottery

Ronald Cumiskey plans to use his Lotto 6/49 winnings to stay close to home, and his daughters

VIDEO: Workout Wednesday with Brand Fitness

In week nine Marion Brand shares a TRX workout

Nearly $2,500 of goods stolen in Walnut Grove after thieves break into vehicles

Langley RCMP are reminding the public not to leave items in the vehicle

Riders return to Langley arena

Langley Riders Society holds first competitions since arena was closed by COVID-19

If Trudeau won’t stand up to Trump, how will regular people: Singh

Trudeau did not directly answer a question about Trump’s actions amid protests

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping the Aldergrove Star to continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Maple Ridge woman fights WorkSafe BC over police widow’s pension

Dalila Vroom says husband, Const. Rob Vroom, died as a result of PTSD from time with Abbotsford PD

B.C. ranchers, lodge operators say Indigenous land title shuts them out

Tsilhqot’in jurisdiction affects grazing, access to private property

Sex offender Danny Depew sentenced in Abbotsford to 2.5 more years

Depew still has child-luring charges before the courts in Ontario

As two B.C. offices see outbreaks, Dr. Henry warns tests don’t replace other measures

Physical distancing, PPE and sanitizing remain key to reduce COVID-19 spread

Golden Ears park expected to be busy the first camping weekend of season

Campgrounds expected to be full or close to full

Greater Victoria drive-thru window smashed after man receives burger without mustard

Greater Victoria Wendy’s staff call police after man allegedly rips Plexiglas barrier off window

Abbotsford Airshow launching virtual Aerospace Camp

Online S.T.E.M. open to students aged 10 to 15, starts later this summer

Most Read