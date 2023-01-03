(Kicking Horse Resort)

Golden, Fernie and Invermere resorts among the most expensive in North America

The comprehensive list included 30 locations

A new survey conducted by TravelMag.com, compared the most expensive ski resorts in Canada and the U.S., with seven B.C. mountains topping the list.

Out of the top 30 listed, three Canadian ski resorts are located in the Kootenay region, Kicking Horse at Golden, Panorama Mountain Resort near Invermere and Fernie Alpine Resort.

Kicking Horse prices are $1,969, including $1,230 for lodging and $739 for lift tickets, Panorama Mountain prices are $1,864, including $1,127 for lodging and $737 for lift tickets, and Alpine Resort in Fernie charges $1,460, including $756 for lodging and $704 for lift tickets.

Coming in at number 20, is the first B.C. resort and the largest resort in North America to be listed is Whistler Blackcomb. It is also the most expensive ski hill in Canada, with a price tag of $1,640 which includes $856 for lodging and $784 for lift tickets.

At 22 and 23 on the list are Big White and SilverStar respectively, with Kelowna’s home mountain totalling about $1,548, including $1,071 for lodging and $477 for lift tickets and Vernon’s closest resort is $1,513, including $990 for lodging and $523 for lift tickets.

Nearing the bottom of the list at 27 is Sun Peaks Resort for a price of $1,272, including $780 for lodging and $492 for lift tickets.

Kicking Horse is rated 25th on the list, followed by Panorama at 26 and Fernie at 28.

As for the criteria, resorts were judged on how much it would cost a couple for lodging and skiing or just the cost of a room.

As they explained it, “specifically, for each resort the average price two guests would have to spend for four nights in a hotel or condo, combined with a pair of three-day ski lift tickets, during the period spanning January to March 2023, was calculated. Overall, Canada’s ski resorts are significantly more affordable than those in the U.S.”

