Golf tourney organizer announces council run with Elevate Langley

Cameron is first candidate announced for Coleman’s Langley Township slate

Golf tournament organizer and small business owner Scott Cameron is one of the first candidates announced for Elevate Langley, the new slate that will be running with mayoral candidate Rich Coleman in the Township this October.

As with other candidates, Cameron said that the cost of housing will be a big component of his campaign.

“Affordable housing is one of the largest issues in the upcoming election, and that is why I have decided to run for council,” he said.

He said that people who grow up in the Township should be able to afford to build lives and raise families here as well.

Job creation, traffic congestion, and supporting first responders, such as firefighters and police, are other key issues he identified.

Cameron worked his way up from cleaning golf carts at Redwoods Golf Course to a job as head golf professional, as well as sales and tournament coordinator, at Redwoods Golf Course.

He has spent much of his career planning and organizing charity golf tournaments at Redwoods for groups including the Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation, the Township of Langley Firefighters Charitable Society, Wagner Hills Farm Society, the Gateway of Hope, Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Langley, Youth Unlimited, and others.

Cameron has lived in Langley for 30 years and is raising a son here with his wife near Walnut Grove Town Centre.

He noted that he can, and does, walk to work from his townhouse, in a walkable part of the community.

Cameron currently serves on the Township’s Recreation, Culture, and Parks Advisory Committee and the Outdoor Sports Advisory Group.

He is also the co-owner of the Fletcher Cameron Golf Academy.

Cameron was the first candidate announced last week as part of the slate surrounding Coleman, who was the longtime provincial MLA for Langley East.

Coleman’s Elevate Langley slate will be facing off against a slate led by current Langley Township Councillor and mayoral candidate Eric Woodward, who is heading the Contract With Langley slate. Also in the race for mayor are Coun. Blair Whitmarsh, and former councillor Michelle Sparrow.

This is the first time in years that there have been two slates going head to head in Langley Township, since 1999 when the Langley Leadership Team faced off against the Langley Citizens Coalition. Former mayor Rick Green also put together a slate for the 2011 election campaign, called Vote Langley Now.

READ ALSO: Former B.C. solicitor general running for Langley Township mayor’s chair

READ ALSO: Woodward announces run for mayor of Langley Township

Pop-up banner image