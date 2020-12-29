Wes Lyon and Jessica Federici were preparing for a run at Derby Reach Park in Langley on Christmas morning, when he noticed a blue car that had its motor running. It turned out there was someone inside who had apparently suffered a drug overdose (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Wes Lyon and Jessica Federici were preparing for a run at Derby Reach Park in Langley on Christmas morning, when he noticed a blue car that had its motor running. It turned out there was someone inside who had apparently suffered a drug overdose (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Good Samaritan wants to know if overdose victim survived

Christmas Day incident at Derby Reach park ‘eye-opening’ rescuer says

Wes Lyon would like to know if the dark-haired woman in the blue Hyundai Tiburon survived her apparent drug overdose.

He noticed the car in the parking lot of Derby Reach Park in Langley on Christmas morning, when he and girlfriend Jessica Federici arrived to go for a run.

It was parked at a “weird angle,” with the motor running and the windows rolled down, he recalled.

Someone was inside.

‘”They looked to be sleeping,” Lyon told the Langley Advance Times.

He deliberately slammed his truck door, hoping the noise would be enough to wake up the occupant.

When it didn’t, Lyon took a closer look, and saw a straw on the car dashboard that made him suspect drugs.

That was when he phoned 911.

It was just after 11 a.m.

READ ALSO: Local man finds daughter dead in Langley from drug overdose

At the suggestion of the 911 dispatcher, Lyon first banged on the car window.

The occupant, a dark-haired Caucasian woman in her late 20’s or early 30s, didn’t react.

“She didn’t look out of the ordinary,” Lyon said, and the car was in good shape.

Then, again at the suggestion of the dispatcher, Lyon opened the car door and took her wrist to check for a pulse.

He could see what appeared to be a drug pipe on the passenger seat.

When he couldn’t find a pulse, Lyon pulled the woman out and started performing CPR.

It has been at least 10 years since Lyon had taken First Aid training in school, but the dispatcher talked him through it.

“It was definitely an adrenalin-pumping moment.”

Ambulance, fire and police crews were on scene within two to four minutes, and they took over.

Lyon was told the paramedics had been able to get a “weak” pulse.

Since then, hes been trying without success to find out if the woman survived.

He said police have told him it is a privacy issue, and they can’t say more.

“It would have been nice to know if we had saved a life.”

He is also curious about the three other cars that were in the parking lot at the time, wondering if they had seen the blue car and decided against getting involved.

“It’s very eye-opening,” he said.

READ ALSO: 153 people died of drug overdoses in November in B.C.; deaths climb in seniors

More than 150 British Columbians died in November due to the overdose crisis, according to a report from the BC Coroners Service released on Monday (Dec. 21).

The 153 deaths last month represented a seven per cent decrease from October and an 89 per cent increase from November 2019. That equates to just over five people dying each day.

The highest number of illicit drug toxicity deaths happened in Fraser Health and Vancouver Coastal Health regions, with 510 and 424 deaths, respectively.

The highest death rates were in Northern Health with 44 deaths per 100,000 people, with Vancouver Coastal Health second at 38 per 100,000.

Men continued to die at much higher rates than women, making up 81 per cent of 2020 drug deaths to date. The 293 women who have died so far in 2020 represent a 23 per cent increase from all of 2019, while the 1,255 men who have died so far this year represent a 68 per cent increase from last year.


dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Langleyoverdose crisis

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Jade boulder recovered intact after daring theft in Cache Creek
Next story
PHOTOS: Man found shot and killed in Surrey, vehicle fire reported in Langley

Just Posted

Around 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 29, 2020 Township of Langley crews responded to multiple reports of a vehicle fire in the 21400-block of 76th Avenue in the Yorkson neighbourhood, shortly after a shooting was reported in Surrey. (Curtis Kreklau/Special to Langley Advance Times)
PHOTOS: Man found shot and killed in Surrey, vehicle fire reported in Langley

Police responded to incident in the 11000-block of 148A Street

A Good Samaritan who intervened when a woman apparently overdosed in a car at Derby Reach park in Langley on Christmas Day would like to know if she survived. (Langley Advance Times file)
Good Samaritan wants to know if overdose victim survived

Christmas Day incident at Derby Reach park ‘eye-opening’ rescuer says

Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.
LETTER: Langley man has little sympathy for those making too much to qualify for COVID benefits

Many seniors and single parents make far less income than some who are complaining

Electric vehicles have a higher price but cost less to operate over the long term. (Black Press Media files)
LETTER: Langley man looks forward to the day when electric vehicle prices fall

Society will continue to need oil and gas while EV prices are so much higher, writer argues

Canada’s Bowen Byram (4) and Jamie Drysdale (6) celebrate a goal against the Russia during third period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship pre-competition action in Edmonton on Wednesday, December 23, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson)
Bowen Byram captains Team Canada against Germany

Player with Langley-based Vancouver giants steps in after Dach injury

FILE – Registered nurse Liana Perruzza attends to a patient in a COVID positive room in the COVID-19 intensive care unit at St. Paul’s hospital in downtown Vancouver, Tuesday, April 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
More than 15,000 people have died in Canada due to COVID-19

Quebec figures pushed Canada to this grim milestone

Survivalists and hobbyists in Canada say they have noticed an increase in interest among Canadians to learn more about survivalism techniques since the pandemic began. Dave MacDonald, shown in a handout photo, teaches surivivalist courses in Manitoba and says some of his class sizes have doubled and quadrupled. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Dave MacDonald MANDATORY CREDIT
‘Hope for the best, prepare for the worst:’ More Canadians interested in survivalism

Some survivalists may be prepping for the end of the world, but for others it’s about being prepared

Heidi Roy of the Cariboo Jade Shop in Cache Creek with the boulder that was stolen from outside their shop on Dec. 19. The rock has been recovered intact, but with a few battle scars. (Photo credit: Submitted)
Jade boulder recovered intact after daring theft in Cache Creek

Suspects have been identified and police say investigation is ongoing

Sammie Gillan-Kennedy found out she is expecting baby number three this year. (Courtesy of Sammie Gillan-Kennedy)
GALLERY: British Columbians celebrate triumphs during a trying year

Residents share some positive news from a year dominated by COVID-19

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2014 image made from video released by Loujain al-Hathloul, al-Hathloul drives towards the United Arab Emirates - Saudi Arabia border before her arrest on Dec. 1 in Saudi Arabia. Al-Hathloul, one of Saudi Arabia’s most prominent women’s rights activists, who pushed for the right to drive, was sentenced on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, to nearly six years in prison under a vague and broadly-worded law aimed at combating terrorism, according to state-linked media. Her case and imprisonment for the past two and a half years have drawn criticism from rights groups, members of the U.S. Congress and European Union lawmakers. (Loujain al-Hathloul via AP, File)
UBC grad sentenced to nearly 6 years after advocating for women’s rights in Saudi Arabia

Loujain al-Hathloul spoke out against a ban on women driving and against male guardianship laws

Rhonda Comeau of Salmo is recovering at home after heart attacks that followed her confrontation with a customer at Empire Coffee in Nelson on Nov. 20. Photo: Submitted
Nelson hotel mask confrontation: perpetrator arrested, victim recovering

Jeremy Undershute is expected to be charged with assault

Michelle Chester, director of employee health services at Northwell Health, holds a bottle containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at Northwell Health’s Long Island Jewish Valley Stream hospital in Valley Stream, N.Y., on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Eduardo Munoz/Pool via AP)
Remote B.C. First Nations to begin getting Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine this week

Tahltan Nation amongst first recipients

Members of Parliament gather for a group photo in the temporary House of Commons in the West Block of Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
What’s at stake for the main political parties as an election looms in 2021

Here’s a look at some of the factors at play that could shape how or when that election is called

Most Read