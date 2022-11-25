BCEHS honoured five lifesavers who aided a man having a heart attack. From left are paramedic Brian Twaites, and rescuers Gary and Jacqueline Aulakh with their daughter, Gina and Brian Hewson, and Connor Lyons, with paramedics Maria Cirstea, Mathew Leslie, and John Semple. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

BCEHS honoured five lifesavers who aided a man having a heart attack. From left are paramedic Brian Twaites, and rescuers Gary and Jacqueline Aulakh with their daughter, Gina and Brian Hewson, and Connor Lyons, with paramedics Maria Cirstea, Mathew Leslie, and John Semple. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

Good Samaritans honoured for saving life of Langley heart attack victim

Five people pulled a cyclist out of a ditch in South Langley and gave him CPR

Five Langley residents who pulled a heart attack victim out of a ditch and gave him CPR two years ago were honoured for their lifesaving work by BC Emergency Health Services on Thursday.

Connor Lyons, Gina and Brian Hewson, and Jacqueline and Gary Aulakh gathered at the ambulance station on 48th Avenue in Murrayville to receive Vital Link awards.

On March 4, 2020, 70-year-old Carmelo Deseta crashed off the road when a cardiac arrest struck him during a bike ride on 8th Avenue in South Langley.

The Aulakhs, the Hewsons, and Lyons were all passerby who stopped, finding Deseta face-down in the water.

They worked together to pull him out, unclip him from his bike, and administer CPR.

“Our patient had a chance for survival because all of our recipients reacted so quickly,” said Brian Twaites, a BCEHS paramedic specialist.

Deseta was stabilized in the ambulance and rushed to Royal Columbian Hospital.

Twaites noted that there are many links in the “chain of survival” for people who had a serious heart attack, and these people formed the first of those links.

“We were thankful to be a small part of that day,” said Gary Aulakh.

Deseta reached out to those who had helped him after the incident to say thank you, but he wasn’t able to be at the event on Thursday, Nov. 24.

READ MORE: Langley heart attack survivor thanks Good Samaritans who saved his life

READ MORE: VIDEO: Cyclist airlifted to hospital after incident in South Langley

Twaites encouraged everyone to learn CPR.

Handing out the awards were Matthew Leslie and Maria Cirstea, two of the paramedics who responded to the emergency call.

Langley Township firefighters, a number of paramedics, and an Air Ambulance crew all worked to get the patient to the hospital and keep him alive, Twaites noted.

The Vital Link awards ceremony has been delayed for more than two years because of COVID-19 restrictions and lockdowns that started just after the incident.

Have a story tip? Email: matthew.claxton@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BrookswoodHealthcare and MedicineLangley

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
BC Children’s Hospital triages patients from E/R due to respiratory illness spike
Next story
B.C. nurses rally to demand action with health-care system ‘in a state of crisis’

Just Posted

BCEHS honoured five lifesavers who aided a man having a heart attack. From left are paramedic Brian Twaites, and rescuers Gary and Jacqueline Aulakh with their daughter, Gina and Brian Hewson, and Connor Lyons, with paramedics Maria Cirstea, Mathew Leslie, and John Semple. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Good Samaritans honoured for saving life of Langley heart attack victim

Send details about Langley community events and groups to datebook@langleyadvancetimes.com. (Black Press Media files)
COMMUNITY CALENDAR: Langley is one busy place

Kwantlen First Nation chief Marilyn Gabriel, Cloverdale-Langley City MP John Aldag, and Township Mayor Eric Woodward were at the ceremony announcing the Kwantlen First Nation Plaza to mark the Township’s 150th anniversary. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
LETTER: Writer questions Langley’s treatment of local First Nations

Connor Bedard met with the media Thursday, Nov. 25, 2022, at the Langley Events Centre. (Ryan Molag/LEC)
NHL’s hottest prospect visits Langley ahead of Giants vs Regina Pats game

Pop-up banner image