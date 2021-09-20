Goodbye all-day breakfast: Otter Co-op closes Langley cafeteria for good

Otter Co-op on 248 Street in Langley, seen in a Sept. 11, 2021 photo, has confirmed it won’t be reopening its public cafeteria. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Otter Co-op has confirmed the temporary shutdown of its public cafeteria in its Aldergrove store at 3650 248th St. due to the pandemic will be permanent.

Otter CEO Jack Nicholson called it a “tough decision” and said Co-op members who had been asking when the cafeteria might reopen were given the news recently.

READ ALSO: Co-op Community Spaces rebuilding community connections

“It was a difficult decision, but we think it was in the best interest of our staff,” Nicholson said.

“The pandemic has definitely changed things.”

Nicholson told the Langley Advance Times the Co-op was already reviewing the future of the cafeteria before the pandemic hit.

A combination of several factors forced the decision, Nicholson explained, including the additional stress on staff during a pandemic, a high turnover, and the effect of government income support programs like the Canada Recovery Benefit (CRB).

“CRB is our biggest competitor [for hiring],” Nicholson remarked.

“Folks don’t want to go to work, when they can make as much money at home.”

Known for its bargain menu items, especially the popular all-day breakfast which charged $3.99 for two eggs, hash browns, toast and choice of bacon, ham or sausage, the Co-op cafeteria was a popular gathering spot for bargain-minded shoppers and seniors.

The deli remains open.

In 2018, the cafeteria was renovated along with the Co-op deli, shifting the seating area to a larger space.

Nicholson noted an outdoor seated area with tables at the 248th Street store will remain as a fair-weather dining option for deli customers at the Co-op.

READ ALSO: Otter Co-op set to acquire Liquor Depot, Liquor Barn and Wine Cellar stores

Originally incorporated as the Otter District Farmers’ Institute in 1922, the Co-op built its first grocery and hardware store on 248 St. in 1946.

It became an official co-operative in 1979 under the Cooperative Association Act, with more than 400 employees and 33,000 active members in communities throughout the Fraser Valley and Interior.

In 2020, the Co-op annual reimbursement to members totaled $4.7 million, a two per cent return on their food, general merchandise, animal feed and liquor purchases, as well as 6.25 cents per litre back on clear gasoline purchased.

AldergroveDiningLangley