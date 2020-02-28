(Black Press Media files)

Got potholes?

Langley Township is looking for tips on locating potholes as repair season gets into full swing

Langley Township is asking for tips to find potholes lurking around the community.

This is prime pothole season on local roads, as the freeze-thaw cycle over winter causes potholes and scaling, as chunks of the road surface break away.

Crews are working to repair potholes, but Township staff can’t be everywhere. The Township has put out a public call for anyone who has a pothole on their street or their commute to note its location so crews can flag it for repairs.

Anyone who finds a pothole that needs maintenance can fill out a form online at tol.ca/pothole, or they can call 604-532-7300, Monday to Friday, between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. These requests will be dispatched to crews for assessment and repair.

LangleyLangley TownshipTransportation

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Clothing, jewelry, purses: RCMP ask court about disposal of evidence in Robert Pickton case
Next story
Vancouver port CEO warns of coronavirus woes as China trade continues to ebb

Just Posted

WEATHER: Rain remains in weekend forecast for Langley, sun expected too

Rain is expected Friday afternoon

TRAFFIC: VIDEO: Truck crash halts Highway 1 traffic in Langley

Left lane blocked after truck crashes into median by 264th Street

Three schools gathered the equivalent weight of a Hawaiian monk seal for recycling challenge

Langley’s L’Ecole des Voyageurs earned first place for collecting the most power tools and appliances

PHOTOS: Aldergrove’s first escape room, games lounge comes to life

‘Something new and fun to do:’ Perplexed virtual reality and games lounge pops up downtown

Got potholes?

Langley Township is looking for tips on locating potholes as repair season gets into full swing

Fashion Fridays: Tammy’s big makeover

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Notorious B.C. fugitive to be extradited from California on murder charge

Brandon Nathan Teixeira submitted to extradition during court proceedings Thursday in Sacramento

Canada prepared to monitor for community spread of COVID-19: Tam

The U.S. confirmed one case of the new coronavirus, or COVID-19, in California Thursday

Decade-long health care battle draws to a close today in B.C.

Dr. Brian Day began his battle a decade ago against the B.C. government

Speaker ‘will not tolerate illegal activity’ on B.C. legislature grounds, says chief of staff

Chief of staff to the B.C. speaker Alan Mullen says situation with demonstrators appears ‘fluid’

Conservative MP questions whether rail blockades constitute terrorism

Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett travelled to B.C. to meet Indigenous leaders

Lawsuit over African mine can be heard in British Columbia: Supreme Court

B.C. courts dismissed Nevsun’s attempts to make Eritrea the forum for any lawsuit proceedings

Clothing, jewelry, purses: RCMP ask court about disposal of evidence in Robert Pickton case

Pickton was sentenced to life with no chance of parole for 25 years for the murders of six women

Ryan nets hat trick in return as Senators beat Canucks 5-2

Ottawa winger received assistance for admitted alcohol problem

Most Read