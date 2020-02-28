Got potholes?

Langley Township is looking for tips on locating potholes as repair season gets into full swing

Langley Township is asking for tips to find potholes lurking around the community.

This is prime pothole season on local roads, as the freeze-thaw cycle over winter causes potholes and scaling, as chunks of the road surface break away.

Crews are working to repair potholes, but Township staff can’t be everywhere. The Township has put out a public call for anyone who has a pothole on their street or their commute to note its location so crews can flag it for repairs.

Anyone who finds a pothole that needs maintenance can fill out a form online at tol.ca/pothole, or they can call 604-532-7300, Monday to Friday, between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. These requests will be dispatched to crews for assessment and repair.

