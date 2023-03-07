The Canadian flag flies on top of the Peace Tower on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, March 6, 2023. People who have been convicted of a number of indecency and anti-abortion offences that are no longer on the books can now apply to have those convictions expunged.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

The Canadian flag flies on top of the Peace Tower on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, March 6, 2023. People who have been convicted of a number of indecency and anti-abortion offences that are no longer on the books can now apply to have those convictions expunged.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Government adds indecency, abortion offences to list of ‘unjust’ historic convictions

Police historically used indecency charges to target and raid LGBTQ nightclubs and swingers clubs

People who have been convicted of a number of indecency and anti-abortion offences that are no longer on the books can now have those convictions expunged.

The list of “historically unjust offences” is being expanded to include a raft of charges that date back to 1892 and were largely directed at the LGBTQ community and women.

The government says police historically used certain indecency charges to target and raid bathhouses, LGBTQ nightclubs and swingers clubs.

Some of the now-repealed laws targeted women for “procuring their own miscarriage” and seeking an abortion and targeted abortion providers.

People can apply to the Parole Board have their criminal records cleared of these offences, and family members or trustees can apply on behalf of people who have died.

The RCMP’s national criminal records repository lists more than 18,500 records related to bawdy-houses, indecent acts and abortion-related offences on the new list.

RELATED: B.C. ombudsperson labels youth confinement in jail ‘unsafe,’ calls for changes

Federal PoliticsLaw and justice

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
VIDEO: Sink hole caused by broken irrigation line closes Kelowna road
Next story
Lifeguard shortages continue at Township’s three pools

Just Posted

Janine Jackson, left, a teacher at Dorothy Peacock Elementary, and Victoria Woelders, a former local teacher who now works for the Ministry of Education, unveiled the new sign at McClughan Park in Walnut Grove. Community garden plots are behind them. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Walnut Grove park gets new facilities for kids, community

Supt. Adrian Marsden, head of the Langley RCMP, spoke at the new CPO on Wednesday, March 1. (Langley Advance Times files)
Langley RCMP head outlines plans for Township council

Adoptable cats were on display at Langley’s Cedar Rim Nurseries on the weekend, one of the CARES Cat Shelter’s recent events. Another adopt-a-thon is coming up on Saturday and Sunday, March 11 and 12, at PetSmart on the Langley Bypass. (Tara White, CARES/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
CARES brings more chances to adopt cats in Langley

As was the case last year, there will be a free children’s concert with percussionist Bruce Henczel, as well as the opportunity for the public to try a variety of instruments, meet our teachers, and tour the school on March 14. (LCMS/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Free children’s concert at upcoming Family Intro To Music night