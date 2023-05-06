Conservative foreign-affairs critic Michael Chong rises during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle

Conservative foreign-affairs critic Michael Chong rises during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle

Government still investigating why threats against Chong not passed up to cabinet

Mendicino says Canada’s priority is holding China accountable for any threatening, harassing behaviour

Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino says the government is still investigating why warnings that a Conservative MP was being threatened by the Chinese government never made it to the desk of any cabinet minister.

Mendicino says Canada’s priority is holding China accountable for any threatening or harassing behaviour to Michael Chong and his family in Hong Kong and discussions about whether to expel diplomats from China are ongoing.

The diplomat Chong was told oversaw an effort to target him and his family continues to work as a consular official for China in Toronto.

But Mendicino says it’s also important to get to the bottom of why the information was never provided to his predecessor Bill Blair, to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau or to Chong himself.

Trudeau has said CSIS did not tell anyone outside the spy agency about information it had about the threats, but Chong was told the national security adviser was told about it two years ago.

Mendicino and Trudeau say that information was never passed up to them and Mendicino says further accountability within the government is not out of the question.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

federal government

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Abortion pill legal challenge threatens miscarriage care
Next story
Langley’s top Mountie looks to promising future

Just Posted

Cody Malawsky and Stuart Phillips are leading Langley Thunder for the 2023 season. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley Thunder playing home opener at LEC for 2023 season

FILE - Tucker Carlson, host of “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” poses for photos in a Fox News Channel studio on March 2, 2017, in New York. A racist text message from Tucker Carlson is what helped drive the commentator’s ouster from Fox News, The New York Times reports. The Times says that in a text uncovered as part of a recent defamation lawsuit, the former Fox host lamented how supporters of former President Donald Trump ganged up to beat a protester. “It’s not how white men fight,” Carlson wrote. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
PAINFUL TRUTH: Supposing versus finding out

Condos under construction in Langley in 2021. (Langley Advance Times files)
Home sales, prices rise slightly in Langley

Langley RCMP Supt. Adrian Marsden (RCMP/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley’s top Mountie looks to promising future

Pop-up banner image